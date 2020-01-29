Israeli Cabinet postpones vote on West Bank annexation

UAE: Four people from same family infected with coronavirus

DUBAI: Four people from the same Chinese family were infected with coronavirus in UAE, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Thursday.

The statement clarified that “all family members are in stable condition and the situation was contained by following the most necessary precautionary measures adopted globally when dealing with infected cases” in a circular released on social media.

The ministry assured the public about the general health situation, emphasizing that “it is not a cause for concern.”

“The first case of the coronavirus was diagnosed in Chinese citizens from Wuhan city,” said the ministry earlier said, adding that meanwhile the health condition of those infected was “stable and under medical observation.”

“The Ministry of Health and Prevention is working around the clock to immediately report any new cases.”

It also confirmed that, in coordination with health authorities, the UAE government had taken necessary precautions in accordance with the scientific recommendations, conditions and standards approved by the World Health Organization.

The ministry stressed that the epidemiological investigation centers in the country were working to report any cases of the virus, stressing that the health system in the country works very efficiently and that the ministry was closely following the situation in a way that guarantees the health and safety of everyone.