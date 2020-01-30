UAE has ‘nothing to worry about’ regarding coronavirus, says health ministry

LONDON: People living in the UAE have “nothing to worry about” regarding cases of coronavirus and should be wary of false information spread on social media, the emirates’ health ministry said on Thursday.

When contacted by Arab News, the health ministry reiterated the message given by Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand who said four patients — a Chinese family made up of four members visiting the UAE — were in a stable condition and were receiving treatment at hospitals, adding there was no reason to worry.

The assistant undersecretary for health centers and clinics sector at the ministry also advised citizens and residents “to be careful of tendentious rumors being spread through social media.”

Al-Rand, who is also the chairman of the National Committee for Implementation of International Health Regulations and Fight Against Pandemics, said: “As I mentioned, the situation is stable, and there is nothing to worry about, everyone should carry on with their lives normally.”

Al-Rand assured parents that it was safe to send children to schools, as well as visiting malls and workplaces as usual.

“The health situation is excellent for sending children to school, there were no cases recorded for the coronavirus in UAE schools.

“Epidemiological Investigation Centers at the Health Ministry and other institutes are working around the clock to record any new cases diagnosed,” he said.

“UAE airports have taken precautionary measures by installing thermal sensors as well as using a guide for passengers coming from China that provides their contact details in cases of emergency or if they showed any symptoms of the coronavirus. They have to record that at any health centers,” he added.

Al-Rand also used his video message to remind citizens and residents of the UAE to take information only from official sources and through contacting affiliated information centers.