  Israel launches strikes on Gaza after rockets fired

The Israeli army said its overnight strikes on the Gaza Strip targeted infrastructure belonging to Hamas. (AFP)
Updated 02 February 2020
AFP

  • Israel also suspended cement deliveries to the enclave and canceled 500 commercial entry permits
  • The Israeli army said its overnight strikes on Gaza targeted infrastructure belonging to Hamas
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip early Sunday in retaliation for projectiles fired from the Palestinian enclave into southern Israel, the army said.
Military jets and helicopters struck targets linked to Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, shortly after midnight, with no reported casualties.
Israel also suspended cement deliveries to the enclave and canceled 500 commercial entry permits into Israel “until further notice.”
The action was taken “due to the continued rocket fire and launchings of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israel,” said a statement by Major General Kamil Abu Rukun, head of the Israeli military unit responsible for coordination in the Palestinian territories.
Since the announcement Tuesday by US President Donald Trump of his plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, rockets, shells and explosive balloons have been fired almost daily from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel, provoking Israeli retaliation.
Palestinians strongly reject the US plan, seen as heavily favoring Israel.
The Trump initiative suggests that Israel would retain control of the contested city of Jerusalem as its “undivided capital” and gives the Jewish state the green light to annex settlements in the West Bank, which Israel occupied in 1967.
Rocket fire from Gaza on Saturday night forced Benny Gantz, a leading candidate in Israel’s upcoming general election who was campaigning in southern Israel, to take refuge with his team in a shelter, local media reported.
Former military general Gantz heads the Blue and White party and is the chief rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the March 2 election.
The Israeli army said its overnight strikes on Gaza targeted infrastructure belonging to Hamas, the Islamist group that has controlled the enclave since 2007.
“Fighter jets and attack helicopters struck a number of Hamas terror targets in the northern Gaza Strip,” it said in a statement.
Among the targets was “underground infrastructure... used as a situation room,” it added.
There were no casualties from the strikes, according to Hamas security sources.
Hamas and Israel have fought three wars since 2008 but over the past year the Islamists have gradually shaped an informal truce with Israel, under which the Jewish state has eased its crippling blockade of Gaza.

Iraqi protesters dig in heels despite new PM-designate

Updated 02 February 2020
AFP

  • Mohammad Allawi announced his own nomination as premier on Saturday
  • Demonstrators had demanded a politically independent successor who had not served in government
AFP

NAJAF, Iraq: Furious anti-government youth held their ground in protest squares across Iraq’s south on Sunday, despite the previous evening’s appointment of a prime minister who insists he is an independent.
Mohammad Allawi announced his own nomination as premier on Saturday, which marked exactly four months since the anti-government movement erupted and two months since outgoing prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi resigned under growing pressure.
Demonstrators had demanded a politically independent successor who had not served in government and for them, ex-communications minister Allawi did not make the cut.
“Mohammad Allawi is rejected, by order of the people!” read a new sign hung in the holy city of Najaf on Sunday.
Young men with their faces wrapped in checkered scarves had spent the night torching car tires in anger at Allawi’s nomination, an AFP reporter in the city said.
Main highways leading out of Najaf and streets within the city were still blocked off with smoldering tires on Sunday morning.
Kut, about 170 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of Baghdad, saw hundreds hit the streets chanting, “If it’s been tried before, it shouldn’t be tried again!”
In Diwaniyah, further south, protesters marched into government buildings to demand they close for the day, while students began sit-ins at schools and universities.
Protesters in Hillah blocked off all roads leading into the city and chanted, “Allawi is not the people’s choice!”
Allawi, named as a consensus candidate after months of political paralysis, now has a month to pull together his cabinet, which will be subject to a vote by parliament.
In his first formal address, he pledged to form a representative government, hold early parliamentary elections and ensure justice for protest-related violence — all key demands of demonstrators.
More than 480 people have died and nearly 30,000 have been wounded since the rallies began on October 1, but few have been held accountable for the bloodshed.
The protests first demanded an end to corruption, better services and jobs for unemployed youth, but they quickly spiraled to calls for a total government overhaul.

Topics: Iraq

