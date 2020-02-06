UN envoy says push continues toward cease-fire deal in Libya

You are here

Shops and stalls at a market in the Libyan capital Tripoli can be seen on Feb.3, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 06 February 2020
AP

  • Al-Sarraj and Haftar both sent delegations of military officials to represent them at the Geneva talks
  • The cease-fire talks come amid intensified diplomacy among world powers seeking to end the conflict that has ravaged Libya for nine years
CAIRO: The UN’s special representative for Libya said Thursday the country’s warring sides are working to turn a provisional cease-fire into a formal agreement as they emerged from four days of talks.
Ghassan Salame, head of the United Nations support mission in Libya, said rival military leaders are negotiating the remaining sticking points in a cease-fire deal. Those include the return of internally displaced people, the disarmament of armed groups and ways to monitor the truce.
“The cease-fire agreement is made of a number of issues, and there have been points of convergence on many points. And there are points of divergence,” Salame told reporters in Geneva.
The latest round of fighting in oil-rich Libya erupted last April when eastern-based forces under the command of Khalifa Haftar laid siege to Tripoli in a bid to wrest power from the Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj.
Al-Sarraj and Haftar both sent delegations of military officials to represent them at the Geneva talks.
The cease-fire talks come amid intensified diplomacy among world powers seeking to end the conflict that has ravaged Libya for nine years.
World powers have deplored the reality on the ground and pledged to uphold a widely flouted UN arms embargo at a peace summit last month in Berlin. But continued violations of the ban have dimmed hopes that international players in Libya can resolve the crisis.

US kills Al-Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula leader in Yemen -Trump

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States killed Al-Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) leader Qassim Al-Raymi in a counterterrorism operation in Yemen.
“Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces,” Trump said in a statement.
“His death further degrades AQAP and the global Al-Qa’ida movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security,” he said. He did not say when Raymi was killed.

 

