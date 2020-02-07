You are here

Virus threat highlights OPEC reliance on Chinese oil demand

China’s oil demand may have fallen by up to a third following the coronavirus outbreak, trade analysts believe. (AFP)
Updated 07 February 2020
AFP

  • Emergency talks weigh up further supply cuts as coronavirus breakout hits output in world’s second-largest market
BEIJING: Fears of an economic slowdown, fueled by the coronavirus slashing output in China, has shone a spotlight on OPEC, whose oil is heavily bought by the world’s second-biggest economy.

“China has become increasingly important for OPEC countries in recent years,” research group JBC Energy said.

In total, more than two-thirds of China’s crude imports comes from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia.

Following a slump in prices, OPEC and its key oil-producing ally Russia have been meeting this week to discuss the situation.

In an apparent sign of the difficulties involved, OPEC delegates meeting in Vienna announced that the talks would continue on Thursday.

However, it is not a formal meeting on output, as was the case in December when OPEC and its OPEC+ allies extended an existing agreement to curb crude production to prop up prices.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are the biggest foreign suppliers of crude to China.

But as a whole, OPEC would be seriously affected by a slump in Chinese oil demand.

Oil prices have fallen heavily overall during the past couple of weeks on fears of a China-fueled global economic slowdown.

The price falls have raised eyebrows at OPEC, whose 13 member nations pump out around one-third of global crude and are anxious to safeguard revenues, faced with weaker Chinese demand.

“China is the world’s second- largest oil-consuming country, contributing 13 percent of global oil demand,” said Yujiao Lei, analyst at commodities research group Wood Mackenzie.

“As a fast-growing economy, more than one-third of global oil demand growth comes from China.

“Without sufficient domestic supply, China’s oil dependency keeps rising, which makes it one of the most important markets for OPEC,” Lei added.

Saudi Arabia said this week that the impact of the virus on oil demand was “extremely limited” and “driven by psychological factors.”

Nevertheless, and according to JBC Energy, “OPEC/OPEC+ only really have one option, and that is to announce further supply cuts, otherwise the price (of oil) is likely to fall further” in the absence of a major development on containing the virus.

Awaiting a possible reduction in OPEC production, Bloomberg has reported an increased interest in demand for oil tankers to store crude caused by a drop in refinery activity.

Oil prices are down around 15 percent since the start of the year after benchmark contracts Brent North Sea and WTI dropped under $55 and $50, respectively, for a barrel this week — the lowest levels in 13 months.

“Oil prices have been under tremendous selling pressure since the breakout of coronavirus as investors are concerned about oil demand,” Avatrade analyst Naeem Aslam said on Wednesday.

“It is widely anticipated that the Chinese oil import, which was sitting at nearly 11 mbpd (million barrels per day) at the start of this month, is going to see significant weakness.

“We believe that this number has dropped to 7 mbpd.”

Indonesia looks to boost Saudi trade, investment

JAKARTA: Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin hailed the long-running relationship of his country with Saudi Arabia during an exclusive interview with Arab News and said he hoped that trade ties could be boosted between the pair.

“Indonesia and Saudi Arabia have very good relations, not just between governments but also between the people . . . even before our independence, our scholars have studied in Saudi Arabia,” the vice president said at his office in Jakarta. 

According to official data, there were 44 Saudi projects in Indonesia with an overall investment value of $5.4 million, ranking the Kingdom 42nd among the Southeast Asian nation’s foreign investors. In 2018, Saudi Arabia ranked 40th, having injected $5.36 million through 43 projects. Overall, between 2014 and 2018, there were 160 Saudi investment projects with a total value of $43 million. 

The Kingdom ranks 23rd among Indonesia’s export destinations and is among its top 10 import markets, with a total trade value of $4.61 billion between January and November 2019.

Amin said he hoped Saudi Arabia could boost its trade and investment in Indonesia. 

“Indonesia is the largest Muslim-majority country. If Saudi invests in Indonesia, it could (help to) develop Indonesia and empower the people, which also means empowering Muslims.,” Amin said. 

The septuagenarian vice president, who completed his first 100 days in office in late January, also expressed hopes that working conditions for Indonesian migrant workers in the Middle East could improve over time. 

Indonesia has imposed a moratorium on sending migrant workers to more than 20 Middle Eastern countries since 2015 because of concerns over their welfare.

Millions of Indonesians, most of whom are women, work in the region as domestic workers. 

In October 2018, then-Manpower Minister Hanif Dhakiri and his Saudi counterpart Ahmed Sulaiman Al-Rajhi launched the One Channel System in Jakarta. The initiative is a pilot project which permits only certified workers to be employed in limited professions. 

“We need to ensure that our migrant workers ... are well protected, safe and have their rights and dignity respected,” Amin said. 

Another major issue is Indonesia’s Hajj quota. Indonesia has been lobbying Saudi Arabia to set last year’s quota of 231,000 as an official count for Indonesia. The official quota provided by the Saudi government is still 221,000 but in 2019 Indonesia had an additional quota of 10,000. 

“We are asking for a bigger Hajj quota because we have a very long waiting list. In some regions, the waiting list for someone to get their turn to go on Hajj could stretch to more than 25 years,” Amin said. 

“We are really concerned about this and we can reduce it only by having additional quota,” he added. 

