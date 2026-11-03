ALKHOBAR: Hours after the AFC announced the postponement of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup until December 2027, the Saudi Pro League has announced that this weekend’s Matchday 13 games will be rescheduled.

The SPL press release on Tuesday afternoon read: “The decision comes as part of a wider review of the 2026-27 RSL (Roshn Saudi League) fixture schedule, with the revised Asian Cup dates creating additional flexibility in the domestic football calendar.”

The AFC moved the tournament from its original Jan. 7, 2027, start to Dec. 23, 2027, saying “exceptional circumstances” had made the postponement “necessary in the interest of all participating teams, officials, spectators and other stakeholders.”

On Thursday, Al-Qadsiah were set to host Al-Fayha in their bid to stay in the race for top spot as they search for their first league title. Al-Nassr were to travel to Qassim to face Al-Hazem, while Al-Ittihad were to host NEOM on Friday. On Saturday, Al-Hilal were to play Al-Ettifaq in Dammam and Al-Ahli were to host Al-Taawoun in Jeddah.

Previous SPL matches had already been rescheduled throughout October due to attacks on the Kingdom that targeted airports, among other facilities. The Asian Cup had been set to squeeze a domestic calendar already affected by the World Cup and the Gulf Cup, so the revised calendar may come as welcome relief for head coaches, who have spoken often of the tight schedule that has affected their players.

Al-Ittihad head coach Jens Wissing has said “it is difficult for the same player to play every three days” when asked about load management, while Al-Nassr’s Ange Postecoglou had made a similar point after his squad rotations: “We have to take different approach — it’s only fair on the players.”

The SPL will hold a workshop with the clubs to discuss the proposed calendar adjustments. No new date has been set for Matchday 13, but with an international break following the original dates, the fixtures could return when players are back from national duty.