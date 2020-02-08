You are here

  • Home
  • Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output

Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaking in Mexico City. (AFP RODRIGO ARANGUA / AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yhdm7

Updated 08 February 2020
Reuters

Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output

  • Oil prices have fallen by more than $11 a barrel this year to $55
  • The OPEC+ group pumps more than 40 percent of the world’s oi
Updated 08 February 2020
Reuters

DUBAI:  Russia supports a recommendation to deepen OPEC+ global oil supply curbs to compensate for a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

A technical panel that advises the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies led by Russia proposed a provisional cut in output of 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), three sources told Reuters earlier.

That is about 0.6 percent of global supply and would extend current curbs of 1.7 million bpd.

The OPEC+ group pumps more than 40 percent of the world’s oil.

“We support this idea,” Lavrov said when asked about the panel’s proposal at a news conference in Mexico City, according to a live translation of his comments into Spanish.

Lavrov said Russian President Vladimir Putin had recently spoken with King Salman of OPEC’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia, about the coronavirus, which has now spread beyond mainland China, sapping  global energy demand.

“Of course it will have some consequences for the oil market,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov added Russia was in consultations to determine which were the optimum measures for all market participants.

Russia’s support could pave the way for OPEC to bring forward to February a ministerial policy meeting planned for early March to formalize the decision.

The Joint Technical Committee (JTC), the panel that recommended the cut, is a non-decision-making body that advises the oil producer group.

Earlier, the sources said the panel was awaiting Russia’s final position on the proposal and that ministers would not change the meeting date if there was no agreement on further supply cuts.

The panel had extended its meeting into a third day on Thursday after Russia signalled a preference for an extension of current cuts rather than deeper cuts, one source said on Wednesday.

In previous years, Russia has regularly signalled opposition to OPEC before ultimately agreeing on policy during formal meetings.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday he could not say for sure whether it was time to tighten output further.

Saudi Arabia has been voluntarily holding its output to 400,000 beneath its quota, bringing the total effective OPEC+ cuts to 2.1 million bpd.

The OPEC+ JTC has also recommended extending current output cuts of 2.1 million bpd until the end of 2020, two sources said. The current OPEC+ agreement expires in March.

One OPEC source said the proposed output cut of 600,000 bpd, if agreed by all members, will start immediately and continue until June.

“The 600,000 bpd has taken into consideration the expected return of Libya oil production and all scenarios for oil demand growth,” the source said, adding that the proposed cut was enough to counter the expected drop in oil demand due to the coronavirus.

Oil prices have fallen by more than $11 a barrel this year to $55, alarming producers.

The economic slowdown resulting from the virus outbreak is expected to reduce 2020 global demand growth by 300,000-500,000 bpd, or roughly 0.5 percent, BP Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary said on Tuesday.

Topics: OPEC+ global oil supply

Related

Business & Economy
Deeper oil supply cut ‘an option,’ says OPEC chief
Business & Economy
China virus forces OPEC to weigh up extension to oil output cuts

Japan telecom SoftBank CEO says Elliott investment ‘positive’

Updated 08 February 2020
Reuters

Japan telecom SoftBank CEO says Elliott investment ‘positive’

  • Saudi Arabian-backed $100 billion Vision Fund set to report results on Wednesday
Updated 08 February 2020
Reuters

TOKYO: Japanese telecom SoftBank Corp’s CEO Ken Miyauchi on Friday welcomed hedge fund Elliott Management’s investment in parent SoftBank Group Corp. saying the activist investor’s assessment of the stock as undervalued was “positive.”

Elliott has built up a roughly 3 percent stake in the tech conglomerate and is pushing for changes to boost its value including strengthening corporate governance and share buybacks, sources said.

Elliott “thinks the company valuation is too low so in that sense it is currently a positive for SoftBank Group,” Miyauchi said.

SoftBank Group’s shares, which company executives think are chronically undervalued, closed up 7 percent on Friday after reports of the Elliott investment.

The comments came as SoftBank reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, beating estimates, underpinned by its mobile business.

FASTFACT

▲15%

SoftBank Corp. reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit.

The company also raised its full-year operating profit forecast to 900 billion yen ($8.2 billion) from 890 billion yen previously.

Operating profit in the October-December quarter was 243 billion yen versus 211 billion yen a year earlier. That compared with an average 240 billion yen forecast from three estimates from Refinitiv.

SoftBank has pledged to pay out 85 percent of its net income as dividends, providing a steady stream of cash to parent SoftBank Group, which holds a 67 percent stake. As such, SoftBank has become a popular stock for yield-hungry Japanese retail investors. 

Miyauchi said dividends, rather than share buybacks, were the priority.

Along with a 26 percent stake in China’s Alibaba, the wireless carrier continues to help to support the market value of its parent, which in the quarter ended September reported its first quarterly loss in 14 years as its tech bets faltered.

Founder Masayoshi Son built his fortune by breaking into Japan’s telecoms market but his reputation could be determined by the performance of the $100 billion Vision Fund, which will report at the group’s results on Wednesday.

SoftBank’s rivals NTT Docomo and KDDI reported last week that operating profits fell 15 percent and rose 11 percent, respectively.

SoftBank’s stable earnings contrast with the fortunes of one of Son’s big early overseas bets, US Wireless unit Sprint, which last week reported falling subscriber numbers.

Analysts said prospects for the money-losing company are grim if it does not reach a merger with larger rival T-Mobile US.

Topics: SoftBank Corp Vision Fund

Related

Business & Economy
SoftBank to invest $40bn for new Indonesia capital
Business & Economy
SoftBank boss: ‘Losses won’t stop me fighting’

Latest updates

Anger and virus cases grow in China with 722 total deaths
France’s Bouhanni takes Saudi Tour lead after penultimate stage
Japan telecom SoftBank CEO says Elliott investment ‘positive’
Firms refit production lines to make virus outbreak masks
China central bank vows to support virus-hit economy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.