China inflation rises as coronavirus disrupts supply chains

Beijing had already been battling a slowing domestic economy before the new coronavirus emerged, disrupting businesses, travel and supply chains. (AFP file photo)
Updated 10 February 2020
AFP

  • Beijing had already been battling a slowing domestic economy before the new coronavirus emerged, disrupting businesses, travel and supply chains
AFP

BEIJING: China consumer prices rose at their highest rate in more than eight years, official data showed Monday, with inflation more than expected on the back of Lunar New Year demand and a deadly virus outbreak.
Beijing had already been battling a slowing domestic economy before the new coronavirus emerged, disrupting businesses, travel and supply chains.
The consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of retail inflation, came in at 5.4 percent last month on-year, up from 4.5 percent in December — with prices of pork and fresh vegetables pushing up costs.
Food prices spiked 20.6 percent.
The overall monthly figure exceeded the 4.9 percent forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg survey and is the highest since October 2011.
“The year-on-year increase has been affected not only by Spring Festival-related factors but ... by the new coronavirus as well,” said the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.
Analysts expect China’s struggle to contain the spread of the virus over the Lunar New Year holiday, which started in late January, to keep prices higher than usual.
“Some food supplies may spoil before shipping to large cities due to the disruption of transportation and other lockdown measures, especially for fruits, vegetables and livestock,” said Lu Ting of Nomura in a research note last Thursday.
“People also tend to hoard food and other supplies in this kind of situation. The hoarding will most likely push up prices.”
The virus has so far claimed more than 900 lives in China.
The rise in January was the highest since October 2011 when CPI inflation was 5.5 percent.
UOB’s head of research Suan Teck Kin said that while prices tend to fall after the Lunar New Year break, “this year, prices may continue to stay high” because of supply chain disruptions.
The producer price index — an important barometer of the industrial sector that measures the cost of goods at the factory gate — rose 0.1 percent in January.
It had fallen 0.5 percent in December.
But analysts expect factory-gate prices to take a hit the following month.
The coronavirus outbreak seems to have had little impact on producer price inflation last month, said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.
“But it may simply be too soon to see the impact of the hit to demand on prices as factories were closed during the last week of the month due to the Chinese New Year holiday,” he added.
“Recent moves in commodity prices suggest that we will see more of a drag on factory-gate prices this month.”
Even if the situation improves, he said, it is likely that China’s central bank will focus on the risks from slower growth and face further pressure to loosen monetary policy further.

Puerto Rico’s economy in limbo as governor rejects debt deal

AP

  • Gov. Wanda Vázquez says settlement places too heavy a burden on the island’s retirees and noting that it still requires legislative approval
  • Puerto Rico filed for the largest US municipal bankruptcy in May 2017
AP

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico: Puerto Rico’s fragile economy is facing an uncertain future after the island’s governor rejected a settlement announced late Sunday with bondholders that would reduce the US territory’s public debt by 70 percent.
The settlement is the biggest one to date since the island’s government announced in 2015 that it was unable to pay its more than $70 billion public debt load and filed for the largest US municipal bankruptcy in May 2017.
It’s unclear whether the deal will become final, with Gov. Wanda Vázquez saying it places too heavy a burden on the island’s retirees and noting that it still requires legislative approval. The deal also has to be approved by a federal judge overseeing a bankruptcy-like process for Puerto Rico.
“If the bondholders receive better treatment in the bankruptcy process, so should retirees,” she said. “This is an issue of basic justice.”
She said bondholders received new legal protections in amendments made to a September 2019 adjustment plan, but that retirees did not receive anything additional.
It’s the latest clash between Vázquez and a federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances, which reached the deal with several groups of bondholders to reduce the island’s bond debt from some $35 billion to roughly $11 billion.
Natalie Jaresko, the board’s executive director, said the island’s bankruptcy needs to be resolved.
“The new agreement is another step forward for Puerto Rico, one that gets the island much closer to ending bankruptcy and to the beginning of a true economic recovery,” she said in a statement.
Board members did not respond to the governor’s rejection of the settlement, and a board spokesman did not return a call for comment.
The announcement comes as Puerto Rico struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria, which hit as a Category 4 storm in 2017, and a series of strong earthquakes that have damaged or destroyed hundreds of buildings along the island’s southern region.
Over the weekend, Puerto Rico government officials including Vázquez accused the board of delaying approval to release funds to help those affected by the quakes, accusations that the board denied in a letter earlier on Sunday before it announced the debt deal.
“Allegations that the...board has over 50 pending requests including for food, water and portable toilets are untrue,” it said. “None of the ten requests received were for portable toilets or water. All requests were processed within hours of receipt.”
Many have criticized Vázquez’s administration over its response to the 6.4 earthquake that killed one person on Jan. 7 as heavy aftershocks keep further damaging buildings.
Meanwhile, Puerto Rico economist José Caraballo told The Associated Press that he worries the deal could threaten basic government services and leave the island without sufficient funds to respond to the pending needs from the hurricane and earthquakes.
“The risk of a second bankruptcy and a prolonged recession is bigger than before,” he said.
Puerto Rico is mired in a 13-year recession, and roughly half a million people have left the island in the past decade, fleeing from the economic crisis and the aftermath of the hurricane and earthquakes.

