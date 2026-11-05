RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, discussed the latest developments in the region and the progress of diplomatic efforts to strengthen security and stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Their telephone conversation on Thursday came amid ongoing missile and drone attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis targeting airports, oil facilities and other infrastructure in the Kingdom, which have intensified since fighting resumed in war-torn Yemen in July. At least 20 people were killed and more than 350 injured in a series of attacks on Saudi airports in October.

Earlier on Thursday, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed a missile launched toward Madinah.

Last month, Saudi authorities accused Iran of encouraging the Houthi escalation and continuing to arm, train and support the militia. Tehran denied any involvement in the attacks, maintaining that the Houthis made their own military decisions.

Araghchi also held talks on Thursday with the foreign ministers of Qatar and Oman, Iranian state media reported. Both countries have been involved in mediation efforts to resolve the war between Iran and the US. He also spoke with his Turkish, Jordanian and Kuwaiti counterparts.