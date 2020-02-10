You are here

More than 100 US soldiers suffer brain injury after Iran attacks on US bases in Iraq

US soldiers clearing rubble at Ain Al-Asad military airbase in western Iraq that was hit by an Iranian missile strike last month. (AFP/File photo)
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US military is preparing to report a more than 50 percent jump in the number of cases of traumatic brain injury stemming from Iran's missile attack on a base in Iraq last month, US officials told Reuters on Monday.
The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said there were now over 100 cases of TBI, up from the 64 that had been previously reported last month.
The Pentagon declined to comment.

Topics: Iraq Iran US military

