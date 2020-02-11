You are here

  • Home
  • Panel: Saudi Arabia is booming in terms of e-commerce

Panel: Saudi Arabia is booming in terms of e-commerce

1 / 3
Retail Leaders Circle is an international platform for expert-led debate between CEOs, industry innovators and influencers with the power to shape the future of retail. (Supplied)
2 / 3
Retail Leaders Circle is an international platform for expert-led debate between CEOs, industry innovators and influencers with the power to shape the future of retail. (Supplied)
3 / 3
Retail Leaders Circle is an international platform for expert-led debate between CEOs, industry innovators and influencers with the power to shape the future of retail. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/znh4j

Updated 12 February 2020
Rashid Hassan

Panel: Saudi Arabia is booming in terms of e-commerce

  • The summit aims to examine the strengths of the retail industry and economic growth opportunities within the sector
Updated 12 February 2020
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: With the modernization of retail underway, e-commerce is booming in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with Saudi Arabia emerging as its top performing country.

Speaking at a session titled “The State of MENA Retail” on the opening day of the Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit 2020 in Riyadh on Monday, Cyrille Fabre, partner at Bain & Company, said: “In MENA, the e-commerce market grew 29 percent from approximately $8.5 billion in 2017 to $14.3 billion in 2019.

“Saudi Arabia is booming in terms of e-commerce and is the number one market in the region in terms of growth and size,” he added.

Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment Majed bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi said: “E-commerce in the Kingdom has grown significantly; We have more than SR80 billion ($21.3 billion) in services and products and 45,000 shops and e-commerce platforms.”

Welcoming leading business-people to the opening session of the summit being held for the first time in the Kingdom, he added: “As we begin to focus on the Kingdom’s value proposition, we have a unique blend of opportunities that make Saudi Arabia a destination for investment.”

Speaking on e-commerce outlook Ahmed Al-Hakbani, governor of Saudi Customs said: “In the 2020 Doing Business report from the World Bank, Saudi Arabia jumped 72 global positions in one year in the (Trading Across Borders) measure.

“We want to expedite e-commerce. When it comes to e-commerce, we are putting much more emphasis on customer service and ensuring online retailers uphold the standards of the traditional retail sector.”

Arab News’ regional correspondent, Rawan Radwan, moderated a session on “Retail as a Job Creation Engine” where Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) Deputy Gov. Ibrahim Al-Suwail talked about foreign investment, and Faisal Alshaya, general manager of the Alshaya Group, and Faraz Khalid, CEO of Noon, the Middle East’s homegrown online marketplace, talked about providing training to young Saudis.   

“The Kingdom has been working across government agencies to re-engineer the licensing processes and reduce requirements and we are seeing positive implications for the ease of doing business,” said Al-Suwail.

Speaking to Arab News, Rayan B. Zahid, CEO of Microsoft Arabia said: “It's a remarkable day where we see the first such event on retail, especially in a market that is so promising. The opportunity is huge in Saudi Arabia under Vision 2030’s plan to diversify income. We look at this at Microsoft as a great opportunity that will help this industry to evolve in the Kingdom."

Abdellah Iftahy,  a partner at McKinsey & Company told Arab News: “I think this retail summit happening in Saudi Arabia is a big sign of the importance of retail in the Kingdom.”              

Citing a survey by McKinsey on Saudi consumers, he said: “Half of them think that the economy will be positive this year. Last year it was 40 percent, that’s now up 10 percent.”  

Organized under the patronage of the minister of Commerce and Investment, in partnership with Invest Saudi, local, regional and international leaders convened in Riyadh for this two-day summit to examine the strengths of the retail industry and economic growth opportunities within the sector.

Retail Leaders Circle is an international platform for expert-led debate between CEOs, industry innovators and influencers with the power to shape the future of retail.

Topics: e-commerce economy 2030 2030 Economy

Related

Special
Saudi Arabia
Saudi e-commerce platform gives regional artisans a global market
Business & Economy
US: E-commerce firms need to do more about fake goods

RAK Ceramics targets Saudi Arabia amid regional slowdown

Updated 13 February 2020
Arab News

RAK Ceramics targets Saudi Arabia amid regional slowdown

  • A recent pickup in construction in the Kingdom has given confidence to a beleaguered building sector
Updated 13 February 2020
Arab News

LONDON: RAK Ceramics, the UAE-based tile-maker, wants to boost its Saudi business amid a tough market elsewhere in the Gulf.

The Kingdom emerged as a rare regional bright spot as it reported earnings on Wednesday that were defined by “challenging market conditions and increased competition in export markets,” it said in a statement. 

“Saudi Arabia has been a strong market for us predominantly in tiles, where we witnessed a substantial growth in the fourth quarter which reflected positively on the year-on-year growth,” said RAK Ceramics CEO Abdallah Massaad. 

“Looking ahead, our priorities for 2020 are to maintain our market share in the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh and India; further grow our market in Saudi Arabia; and strengthen the overall performance of distribution entities in Europe.”

Building materials exporters have been hit by the triple whammy of a sharp slowdown in the regional housing market, a weaker oil price which has affected government project spending and a strong dollar to which some Gulf currencies are pegged — making their exports more expensive in key construction markets such as Europe.

However a recent pickup in construction activity in Saudi Arabia, the largest economy in the Gulf, has been a confidence boost for the beleaguered building sector.

Overall sales slumped 5.6 percent to 2.57 billion dirhams ($684 million) on a year earlier however Saudi Arabia showed strong growth with revenues jumping more than 9 percent to 271.9 million dirhams.

The projects segment in the Kingdom was stable and tiles revenue grew by 6.9 percent to 248.7 million dirhams. Meanwhile sanitaryware revenues surged by 41.6 percent to 23.2 million dirhams.

Topics: RAK Ceramics UAE

Related

Corporate News
RAK Ceramics showcases new tile collections at exhibition
Business & Economy
RAK Ceramics considers new Saudi plant as demand heats up

Latest updates

China’s Hubei province communist party chief relieved of duty
44 more novel coronavirus cases on Japan ship: health minister
151 Saudi students compete in prestigious scientific olympiad
Arab coalition in Yemen refers three airstrike incidents to judicial authorities
Saudi Arabia prepares for festival of love

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.