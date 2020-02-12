You are here

  • Home
  • Tech experts share insights at Middle East forum on the digital future

Tech experts share insights at Middle East forum on the digital future

1 / 3
Taavi Kotka, first chief information officer of Proud Engineers, (right) and Amir Husain, founder and CEO of SparkCognition. (Supplied)
2 / 3
Amir Husain, founder and CEO of SparkCognition. (Supplied)
3 / 3
Experts say the advancement of artificial intelligence will nudge societies further into the digital realm. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/prr2x

Updated 12 February 2020
Caline Malek

Tech experts share insights at Middle East forum on the digital future

  • Saudi Arabia shifting gears as part of plan to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Milken MEA Summit told
  • Advancement of AI and other 4IR elements will give rise to digital citizens and domains, expert says
Updated 12 February 2020
Caline Malek

ABU DHABI: All sectors of society will have to change their purpose and functions if they intend to maximize the benefits of the fourth industrial revolution, participants in a Milken Institute panel discussion in Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday.
The session, with the theme “The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Transformation of Society,” addressed the various elements of a phenomenon now commonly referred to as 4IR.
Participants said the advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, genome editing, augmented reality and other 4IR elements will nudge societies into the digital realm, promoting digital citizens and domains.
Among the countries shifting gears in an attempt to embrace the 4IR transformation in every sector is Saudi Arabia.
“It’s a brave new world,” said Ibrahim Saad Almojel, director general of the Saudi Arabia Industrial Development Fund (SIDF).
“The most ambitious goal of Vision 2030 is transforming the Kingdom into an economic and industrial powerhouse and a logistical hub.”
Almojel acknowledged that such changes are difficult due to their complexity and rapid pace alongside the struggle of keep tracking of them. The time allocated to understand the changes is also becoming shorter.
“The classical systems that exist are not sufficient anymore,” he said. “Customization and automation in manufacturing enable us to have an opportunity to leapfrog and set up a hub for advanced manufacturing and leverage our access to the market.”
Explaining the SIDF story, Almojel said it was set up 45 years ago as a “courageous player,” which evolved and expanded its sectors to include mining and logistics.
The fund then expanded its project offerings from financing mostly small and medium-sized enterprises and changed the way in which it conducted business, going from being passive to proactive.
The SIDF launched the Tanafusiya program, which enables industrial manufacturers to increase their energy efficiency and reduce their energy cost, while supporting operational improvements in manufacturing processes through technological upgrades and digitalization.
It also provided $800 million for the transformation of companies active in such fields as manufacturing, logistics, mining and energy.
“We believe that the private sector should lead, but we should make it easier for them,” Almojel said. Oil and gas is another area that will undergo massive changes with the 4IR revolution, he said.

FASTFACT

4IR includes mobile supercomputing, intelligent robots, self-driving cars, neuro-technological brain enhancements, genetic editing.

Amir Husain, founder and CEO of SparkCognition, which specializes in autonomy technology, said AI will be able to detect production-impacting events on oil rigs. Predictions can be transformed into scheduled maintenance, saving millions of dollars.
He said there is a basic chain of autonomy components: Perception, decision and action.
“AI applications can be enabled with one, two or all three components,” Husain said.
“In the particular case of oil and gas, you can do very well just by perceiving better than a human analyst looking at a set of gauges.”
Husain noted that AI is perceived as having power that is orders of magnitude “beyond our own power of perception.
“In that sense, it can find patterns where humans may not and in ways humans may not think of,” he said.
He added that: “In physical reality, there are huge numbers of variables and human beings approximate physical reality.
“AI is the first comprehensive system through which we can truly get closer to a real understanding of what reality is.”
Husain cited the defense industry as among those undergoing drastic changes with the ongoing shift towards autonomy.
Citing a recent demonstration by Boeing of an autonomous flight of an electronic warfare aircraft, he said: “Autonomy is being brought to the fore at a pace that changes the fundamental way in which wars are fought.”
Husain said intelligence will be the defining characteristic of sixth-generation aircraft, outmaneuvering human experts who have trained their entire lives in such scenarios.
“With automotives, when we think of self-driving cars, we think AI will drive the car but it’s just the beginning,” Husain said.
“When it does that stage, the car will become a cognitive information space and workspace because our attention will be focused on what the environment interacting with AI is producing.
“There’s a revolution (underway) in many industries.”
Estonia is widely lauded as the world’s most advanced digital country and is likely to play a leading role in shaping the 4IR.
On hand at the Milken MEA Summit on Tuesday was Taavi Kotka, the first chief information officer of Estonia-based Proud Engineers, who believes what will differentiate countries in the near future is the ability to combine data sets from the private sector with government information.
“The government has a huge amount of information about health care, education, taxes and the economy,” he said. “But only some countries — Northern European states, China and Singapore — can combine that data with private information.”
Kotka said the “definition of a country, the services available and the ways in which we operate” are changing. Under the circumstance, countries that are able to combine government and private sector data will be the winners of the future.
Even though countries like Sweden and China have different models of governance, the core of how data is collected, exchanged and combined is the same from an engineering perspective, he said.

Topics: milken institute Editor’s Choice

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Economic diversification key to a sustainable Middle East future, UAE forum told
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia now employing 2m people in booming retail sector, says labor minister

Economic diversification key to a sustainable Middle East future, UAE forum told

Waleed Al-Muhairi, deputy group CEO of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company. (Supplied)
Updated 48 min 37 sec ago
Jumana Khamis

Economic diversification key to a sustainable Middle East future, UAE forum told

  • Change in the Middle East not happening 'quickly enough' for people on the ground, says Goldman Sachs partner
  • GCC states will need to maintain relevance as 'economic actors' through continuous growth, says Mubadala Investment Deputy Group CEO
Updated 48 min 37 sec ago
Jumana Khamis

DUBAI: Diversifying economies and tackling common global issues such as climate change, unemployment and geopolitical conflicts will be key to the Middle East’s transition to a more sustainable future, a leading forum in Abu Dhabi heard on Tuesday.

The opening session of the 2020 Middle East and Africa Summit, convened by the California-based Milken Institute, featured a panoply of speakers including corporate executives, investors, government officials and decision-makers.

Offering “regional insights into tomorrow’s global opportunities,” they discussed the requirements for more sustainable and inclusive economies in the Middle East and examined the impact of US-China trade war on the rest of the world.

The two-day forum has gathered more than 1,000 business executives, investors, government officials and philanthropists to discuss topics such as trade, capital markets, financial inclusion, food security, job creation and gender parity.

In his remarks, Waleed Al-Muhairi, deputy group CEO of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company, outlined the GCC bloc’s economic diversification scenarios with particular reference to the UAE’s efforts to reduce its dependency on oil.

He pointed out that the country’s “hydrocarbon wealth” has resulted in “world-class infrastructure and great education and health care” with effective leadership.

“That quest for economic diversification and the bridge that hydrocarbons have given us is something we will continue to look at,” he said. “It will be important for us in the next 20 to 40 years.”

Al-Muhairi added that GCC states will need to maintain relevance as an “economic actors” through continuous growth and smart investments.

“To do that, you have to make sure your economy is innovation-led, and that you are not just a consumer of technology but eventually a developer and exporter,” he said.

Al-Muhairi said GCC countries must also continue to look for ways to best address some of the region’s biggest issues, such as the high rate of unemployment among young people.

“It is really important for us to think about how we can absorb all the young people of today to make sure they have productive ways to contribute to the overall wellbeing of society.”

Drawing on her background as a partner at Goldman Sachs, Dina Powell McCormick said environmental, social and governance issues — the three central factors in measuring the sustainability and societal impact of an investment — are on “top of the mind” of most investors today.

“We are sitting in a region of the world where 75 percent of the population is under the age of 30 and yet 50 percent of the human productivity is under-utilized,” she said.

According to her, as large pools of capital — both private and public — make more investments and change the dynamics around new technologies and policy, “tackling suitability issues” and creating “inclusive human growth” remain the two main areas of focus.

McCormick said high levels of public frustration are evident in the protests happening in several Arab states, which indicate that changes are “not happening quickly enough” for people on the ground.

As for sustainability, she said: “We are all very eager to talk about clean energy and new technologies, but are not honest about just how carbon-dependent we are.”

McCormick said slow economic progress in parts of the Middle East is primarily felt by local communities, adding that more sovereign wealth funds, companies in the private sector and business leaders are starting to take the initiative in addressing this issue and work with governments.

In conclusion, she cautioned that repeatedly holding discussions on topics such as women’s empowerment and youth unemployment without initiating change will lead to a “dangerous” future.

For his part, Raymond Dalio, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater Associates, spoke on a number of possible global challenges.

Discussing widening wealth and political gaps, technology issues and climate change, and shifts in the “world order,” he said: “You have the emergence of a great power (China) to challenge and compete with an existing world power (the US).

“(What is underway) is a trade war, a technology competition, a geopolitical conflict — and there could be a capital conflict.”

In his remarks, Dalio referred to China’s “impressive” efforts to diversify its economy, pointing out that over the last 35 years, average life expectancy in the country has increased by 10 years while average income has swelled by 26 times.

“Both (the US and China) have to take care of themselves and do the best they can. There’s competition and it’s going to be competitive,” he said.

Topics: milken institute GCC ECONOMY Editor’s Choice

Related

Business & Economy
Milken Abu Dhabi forum hears why big data is a big deal
Business & Economy
Investment in renewables consistent with UAE energy strategy: Mubadala CEO

Latest updates

UN to vote on endorsing road map to end the war in Libya
China’s new virus cases fall again, deaths now exceed 1,100
Iran regime marks 1979 revolution anniversary amid high US tension
Economic diversification key to a sustainable Middle East future, UAE forum told
Egypt deletes classification of media as ‘terrorist entities’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.