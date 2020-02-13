You are here

  • Home
  • US gives Iraq sanctions waiver for Iranian gas and electricity imports

US gives Iraq sanctions waiver for Iranian gas and electricity imports

Iraq remains highly dependent on Iranian natural gas to meet its electricity demands, especially during the scorching summer months. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wk5r2

Updated 13 February 2020
AP

US gives Iraq sanctions waiver for Iranian gas and electricity imports

  • The new waiver gives Iraq just 45 days to show Americans that it is making good on conditions to boost domestic gas supply
Updated 13 February 2020
AP

BAGHDAD: The US has granted Iraq a 45-day sanctions waiver enabling the country to continue importing vital Iranian gas and electricity supplies.

In a statement on Wednesday, the US State Department said that the waiver “ensures that Iraq is able to meet its short-term energy needs while it takes steps to reduce its dependence on Iranian energy imports.”

The US has applied stringent sanctions on Iran that punish any country trading with it.

The issuance of the waiver came amid fraught US-Iraq ties following an American drone strike that killed the top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, near Baghdad airport on Jan. 3.

Washington had expressed willingness to extend the sanctions waiver, which was due to expire this week, Iraqi officials said, on condition that Iraq provide a timeline detailing a plan to wean itself off Iranian gas dependence.

The two officials said that the US issued the waiver anyway and offered the possibility of a longer time period if Iraq produces the requested timeline. They spoke on condition of anonymity.

In its statement, the US State Department said: “Iran has proven itself as a highly unreliable source of energy for Iraq. Reducing Iranian energy imports is therefore paramount for Iraq to achieve energy security.”

The new waiver gives Iraq just 45 days to show Americans that it is making good on conditions to boost domestic gas supply or find alternative sources for power, and lessen its reliance on Iran. The previous waiver, issued in October, had given Iraq 120 days.

A senior Iraqi official with knowledge of sanctions negotiations with the US said that the period could be extended again once Iraq submits a technical timetable detailing how it plans to meet gas independence.

“It happened that the United States of America gave us a period of 45 days, and it could be extended in the event of us submitting a timetable regarding Iraqi gas investment,” the official said. “Until now, we have not sent them a timetable.”

Iraq remains highly dependent on Iranian natural gas to meet electricity demands, especially during the scorching summer months when imports account for a third of consumption.  

Topics: Iraq Iran

Related

Middle-East
US gives Iraq sanctions waiver for vital Iranian gas imports
Business & Economy
Iraq oil minister discusses energy cooperation with Qatar

Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority reveals plans for Kingdom to host FDI summit

Updated 14 February 2020
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority reveals plans for Kingdom to host FDI summit

  • Saudi Arabia was the most improved country in the world for doing business, the World Bank said in its report in October 2019.
Updated 14 February 2020
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is working closely with the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to host the first ever global FDI Summit in Riyadh in October 2020.

“The summit will discuss the challenges on global FDI and feature Saudi Arabia as a case study,” said Khaled A. Tash, deputy governor of marketing and communications at the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), in an interview.

“A declining FDI trend globally is not in the interest of anyone, so we want to address these challenges, we want to discuss the solutions and want to come out with a set of recommendations that come out from Riyadh during the G20, this is our perspective on how we can help the global FDI trends to reflect from a negative to a positive one,” said Tash.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Retail Leaders Circle (RLC) MENA Summit 2020 in Riyadh earlier this week.

“One of the commitments in Saudi Vision 2030 is a flourishing retail sector, because retail is one of the biggest job creation engines, so that’s a very important priority for the Kingdom,” he said.

Saudi Arabia was the most improved country in the world for doing business, the World Bank said in its report in October 2019.

The Kingdom leapt 30 places in the annual survey of business efficiency in 190 countries, and was the top reforming country, the highest ranking since the bank launched its “Doing Business” survey 20 years ago.

The Kingdom now ranks 62nd in the world, ahead of many larger economies such as India.

“Last but not least, we are becoming much more effective and aggressive in our marketing and promotional efforts,” he said.

“So two years ago we launched ‘Invest Saudi’ as a brand not only by the SAGIA but all the government entities working as one team to promote Saudi Arabia internationally as a platform to reach out to investors.”

Topics: SAGIA UNCTAD

Related

Special
Business & Economy
SAGIA chief to lead delegation to WEF meeting in Davos as number of overseas firms starting business in Saudi Arabia breaks record
Corporate News
SAGIA announces new JV in renewable energy sector

Latest updates

Assad’s offensive on Idlib creating a ‘Gaza in Syria’, says aid group head
Saudi, UAE officials ink volunteering deal
Saudi minister discusses housing project ties with foreign counterparts
Saudi, Pakistani forces conduct major military exercise
Cynthia Farouq Kurdi, Saudi businesswoman

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.