You are here

  • Home
  • Swarms of locusts attack crops across Saudi Arabia

Swarms of locusts attack crops across Saudi Arabia

Plagues of locust can wipe out entire crops. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/23avb

Updated 20 February 2020
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

Swarms of locusts attack crops across Saudi Arabia

  • The huge number of locusts and the speed of the wind helped the swarms to spread in regions such as Al-Qassim, Hail and the Eastern Province
Updated 20 February 2020
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

MAKKAH: Locusts have invaded every region across the Kingdom. The insects arrived from nearby countries, which have struggled to limit the spread of the vast swarms.
Saudi authorities have doubled the daily aerial sprayings to combat the locusts.
Mohammad Al-Shammrani, director of combating locusts and plagues at the Ministry of Environment, Agriculture and Water, told Arab News that the swarms came from East Africa.
Red locusts can be ferocious and eat crops.
The swarms attacked crops in Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Al-Leith, Qunfodah and Makkah and were combated by specialized teams. The environmental conditions in these regions allowed the locusts to mature quickly and lay eggs.
“We’ve combated locusts on a daily basis from the beginning of January to the end. We exterminated the first generation of the swarms, which attacked Jazan all the way to the Makkah region. We targeted two swarms of locusts in Qunfodah and Al-Leith,” he said.

New swarms entered the Kingdom from nearby countries such as Eretria, Ethiopia, Somalia, Yemen, Oman and India. The swarms entered Najran from Yemen and few of them reached the Asir and Riyadh regions, he explained.
The huge number of locusts and the speed of the wind helped the swarms to spread in regions such as Al-Qassim, Hail and the Eastern Province.
Combat teams are working relentlessly to monitor the movement of swarms and carry out aerial sprayings.
The effects of locusts on crops can be detrimental if no swift interventions are made. The swarms can wipe out crops in a few minutes. That is why Al-Shammrani said the sprayings have been intensified in the spring and winter seasons and from the south coast to the west coast as well as the north coast of the Red Sea.
“We use spraying aircraft in rugged areas and terrain. All the insecticides are approved by the Food and Agriculture Organization,” he said.
Locusts tend to multiply during rains and flaky weather, especially in desert and high-humidity areas. There are seven countries that are infamous for having large swarms of locusts: Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan, Yemen, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Somalia.

Topics: locusts

Related

World
Huge locust outbreak in East Africa reaches South Sudan
World
Somalia declares locusts a ‘national emergency,’ says ministry

Marwan Al-Sulaimani, director general at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Jeddah

Updated 32 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Marwan Al-Sulaimani, director general at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Jeddah

Updated 32 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Marwan Al-Sulaimani has been the director general at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Jeddah since April 2017.

The Saudi Smart Cities Summit and Expo was launched in Jeddah on Wednesday. Al-Sulaimani said that smart technology is being adopted to help pilgrims at all stages of their religious journey in Saudi Arabia.

“Technological advances will smooth pilgrims’ progress from the moment they arrive in the Kingdom until they gather at Mount Arafat,” he said.

The two-day summit highlighted the role of sustainable technologies in “Smart Makkah,” an ambitious plan to incorporate advanced tech in many of the country’s major cities.

Al-Sulaimani obtained his master’s degree in strategic management in 2007 from Maastrich School of Management in the Netherlands.

He started his career in 1996 as a sales administration manager in Tera Pak in Jeddah until 2006, before moving to Toyota — Abulatif Jameel Co. — in 2007 to serve as the director of supply chain and director of sales marketing (SUV, commercial vehicles) until 2012.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah hopes to increase the annual number of pilgrims to 15 million by 2022 and 30 million by 2030 in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Al-Sulaimani said that the ministry was working with all stakeholders to ease pilgrims’ experience and improve services every year. His Twitter handle  is: @sulaimanimh1.

Topics: Who's Who Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

Related

Saudi Arabia
Musalli Al-Muammar, adviser to the chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority
Saudi Arabia
Khaled Al-Kattan, vice president at Alfaisal University

Latest updates

It’s time to implement radical changes, says Algeria’s new president
Iranian scarf campaigner calls for vote boycott
Egypt’s street music ‘more dangerous than new coronavirus’
Marwan Al-Sulaimani, director general at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Jeddah
What We Are Reading Today: Dark Data by David J. Hand

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.