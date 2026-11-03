RIYADH: More than six decades after its founding, the Abdulrahman Al-Sudairy Cultural Center remains a fixture of community life in Al-Joud, reaching more than 61,000 people over the past year, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Its 158 programs range from literature and crafts to health, social life and the environment, according to Assistant General Manager Khalid Al-Juraid. More than 715 volunteers gave up their time to assist.

FAST FACT On Nov. 4, Abdulrahman AlSudairy Cultural Center’s Dar Al-Rahmaniya branch in AlGhat will host the 19th Munira bint Mohammed Al-Mulhim Forum for Community Service.

At the center’s heart is the Dar Al-Uloom Library, which opened in 1963 as the region’s first public library. Its theater also hosts cultural and artistic events.

This week’s programming explores technology. On Nov. 4, the center’s Dar Al-Rahmaniya branch in Al-Ghat will host the 19th Munira bint Mohammed Al-Mulhim Forum for Community Service, themed “Artificial Intelligence and Quality of Life: Ethics of Practice and Protecting Society.”

Moderated by Dr. Rima Hassan BinSaeed, dean of King Saud University’s College of Business Administration, the session will weigh AI’s promise and pitfalls, its place in daily life, and the case for using it responsibly, according to the center’s Instagram account.

In-person attendance is open to women, with the forum streamed live on Zoom and the center’s social media channels.