RIYADH: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune received the Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan at the presidential palace in Algiers on Tuesday.



The meeting took place on the sidelines of the minister’s visit to the Algiers International Book Fair 2026, in which the Kingdom is participating as the guest of honor.



Prince Badr congratulated the president on his country’s hosting of the book fair and conveyed the greetings of the Saudi leadership.



The meeting underscored the depth of the relationship between the two nations, the importance of joint cultural cooperation, and the alignment of positions to serve the cultural interests of both countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.