You are here

  • Home
  • Madinah cafe revives city’s ‘good old days’

Madinah cafe revives city’s ‘good old days’

1 / 9
AN photos
2 / 9
3 / 9
4 / 9
5 / 9
6 / 9
7 / 9
8 / 9
9 / 9
Short Url

https://arab.news/jpae8

Updated 24 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Madinah cafe revives city’s ‘good old days’

  • Al-Sihli said that she has not encountered any difficulties while getting the official licenses
  • The pleasure Al-Sihli has found in her old hobby has turned out to be a serious income opportunity
Updated 24 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: A Saudi woman’s love for her city has taken her eastward and westward, and she has spent tens of thousands of riyals to keep the traditions of Madinah alive through her traditional cafe.

Mashael Al-Sihli’s Madiniat Cafe aims to introduce tourists to the true culture of Madinah, as well as giving nostalgic locals a taste of the “good old days.”

The cafe also offers a learning experience, providing visitors with proverbs and words of wisdom long used by the people of Madinah. One example is: “Always keep your house clean as you don’t know who might visit.”

“It is educational . . . there are stickers of the most famous wise sayings on the stairs leading to the second floor,” Al-Sihli told Arab News.

The decoration of the nearly 180m cafe is meant to mirror the identity of old Madinah. “Not only the decor shows the old life of the Madinah people but also the way we offer drinks and desserts. The clothes on display also make one feel they are truly living the experience of the old people of Madinah,” Al-Sihli said.

The idea of the cafe came to her after she worked at home on making service plates, gifts and antiquities. The cafe was not pre-planned as she could not afford it.

“I had the chance to put my works at the Madinah pavilion in the Janadriyah National Heritage and Culture Festival. There, a company representative approached me and offered to help me with a bank loan as part of their social responsibility program,” she said.

She opened her Madiniat Cafe last year and visitors have flocked there ever since.

“All my designs were inspired by the traditions of Madinah and the old daily lives of its men and I put them on display. I then thought of gathering these products in one place,” Al-Sihli said.

HIGHLIGHT

• The cafe offers a learning experience, providing visitors with proverbs and words of wisdom long used by the people of Madinah

She added that she had traveled to China and Egypt to buy some of the items in the cafe that were used by the people of Madinah in the past.

“I noticed that the people who come here yearn for the old days and enjoy sitting in such a place where every piece reminds them of their old days. Elderly visitors, who make up the majority of visitors, also find joy in telling me stories about their life in the past,” she said.

Al-Sihli said that she has not encountered any difficulties while getting the official licenses. “Everything went smoothly and this is an incentive for us to expand our business and develop it with the new ideas and plans.”

Although Al-Sihli is a graduate of Taibah University's Department of Qur’anic Studies, she opted to join the health ministry as an administrator. However, her childhood love of making handmade products never went away.

“Since elementary school, I have carried out my own handmade works, making beadwork, macramé, wicker items and many other handcrafts. Even when I was a college student, that inclination to reproduce old households never stopped,” Al-Sihli said.

The pleasure Al-Sihli has found in her old hobby has turned out to be a serious income opportunity.

Al-Sihli did not think of starting a business, but others noticed that her products could be of great value to the people of Madinah and those who visit the city.

“I have taken a number of training courses in sewing, handicrafts and decor. I have also gained good experience from my participation five times at the Janadriyah Festival, Souk Okaz and the Historical Jeddah events, in addition to my contribution to the national celebrations held in Madinah,” she said.

She was invited to the UAE’s International Franchise Exhibition and the Year of Tolerance two months ago, where her traditional Madinah dress was the center of attention. “That participation increased my love of my hometown,” she said.

Topics: Madinah

Related

Saudi Arabia
Haramain railway resumes Madinah-Makkah journeys
Saudi Arabia
What We Are Buying Today: Madinah-based online store Fantasy

Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province feels very American, says US consul general

US Consul General Rachna Korhonen finds the diwaniya and majlis culture of the Eastern Province fascinating. (Supplied)
Updated 25 February 2020
Bander Abdul Aziz

Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province feels very American, says US consul general

  • Saudi hospitality wins the heart of diplomat who considers Kingdom one of her favorite destinations
Updated 25 February 2020
Bander Abdul Aziz

DAMMAM: The US consul general in Dhahran, Rachna Korhonen, lists the Kingdom as one of her favorite places and is in love with the local culture and traditions.

Working in the Kingdom since 2017, she has been impressed by the tremendous changes taking place in Saudi Arabia under Vision 2030.
Arab News caught up with Korhonen to discuss all things American and Saudi.
“As US Ambassador Abizaid has said, the US-Saudi partnership is more vital than ever, particularly as we confront regional security challenges and work hand-in-hand to achieve shared economic and political objectives.”
This relationship is strong and multifaceted, she said, adding: “We work together every day to promote prosperity and economic development, protect the security of our two countries, and build the people-to-people ties that keep our relationship strong.”
She said that a posting to Saudi Arabia was her first choice for an assignment.
“I did not know at the time that I would be the first woman to serve as the US consul general in Dhahran. I really wanted to learn about energy! I was pretty nervous and somewhat scared, but also excited and enthusiastic. I spent three years in Riyadh and some time in Kuwait and Iraq so I had a pretty good understanding of the region.”
Korhonen speaks highly of the Saudi hospitality and the way people welcomed her.
“I came (to the Kingdom) just before Eid Al-Adha. It is a tradition that the consul general makes Eid calls to visit prominent families. I was lucky enough to meet people from the very first moment I arrived. I have always made an effort to get to meet people at different occasions. Saudis have welcomed me into their homes, shared meals and traditions with me. I really have the best job in the best place at the best time,” she told Arab News.

Saudis have welcomed me into their homes, shared meals and traditions with me.

Rachna Korhonen, US consul general

Korhonen said she finds the diwaniya and majlis culture of the Eastern Province fascinating.
“I enjoy meeting new people and learning about what is happening in the Eastern Province. Diwaniyas are a great place to do that. I also love gahwa (Arabic coffee) and dates,” she said.
Korhonen said the Eastern Province feels very American to her. She thinks this is partly due to the close relationship enjoyed by the countries since the 1930s, which began with Aramco and also because thousands of Saudis from the Eastern Province have studied in the US.
Commenting on the social transformation in the Kingdom under Vision 2030, she said: “I still remember very well the first game I attended in Saudi Arabia. It was a very hot and humid day in August, but I wanted to be in attendance to show support for the Eastern Province teams. There was a big crowd and the energy in the stadium was amazing. At that game, I was the only woman in the family section. Now, it completely feels normal to see entire Saudi families in the stands. I could be anywhere in the world at a sporting event. It’s such a huge change.”
She told Arab News that “there have been no recent changes” in the US visa process, adding: “We have visa appointments most weeks from Sunday to Thursday. We encourage everyone interested in going to the US this summer to start thinking about applying now, since we expect demand will grow as we approach the summer season.
“We continue to look for ways to reduce the amount of time a person spends in our waiting room, the wait for visa appointments (especially for students), and the time it takes for someone to get their passport back with the visa.”
She said her favorite initiative that brings Saudis and Americans together is the International Leadership Program.
“The consulate also works with local Saudi partners to bring American athletes, musicians, entrepreneurs, artists and other experts to the Eastern Province to exchange ideas and explore ways to collaborate. Our EducationUSA office helps Saudi students who are interested in studying in the US learn about US universities, the admission process and how to prepare for their educational experience,” the consul general said.

Topics: Eastern Province

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi, US Navy participate in mixed naval exercise ‘Marine Defender’ in Eastern Province
Corporate News
First stereotactic radiosurgery in Eastern Province at JHAH

Latest updates

Turkish shelling kills 9 regime personnel in NW Syria: monitor
UN calls for ‘two state’ solution to be respected in Middle East
Lebanese activists and critics of Hezbollah face attacks, arrest and threats
Family of Egyptian militant ‘not aware of his fate’
Coronavirus forces fan ban at Italian football games

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.