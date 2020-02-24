You are here

First phase of ’Riyadh Green Program’ launched

The Riyadh Green Program includes the establishment of 48 major parks in the capital. (SPA)
SPA

  • The Riyadh Green Program includes the establishment of 48 major parks in the capital
SPA

RIYADH: Riyadh city has launched afforestation projects under the “Riyadh Green Program” to improve the quality of life in the capital.
It is one of the four major projects for the city announced by King Salman last year at the initiative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The first phase includes planting of about 31,000 trees along 144 km of main roads, including King Salman Road, King Khalid Road, King Fahd Road, Airport Road, Makkah Al-Mukarramah Road, North Ring Road, and Eastern Ring Road.
Also, 100,000 shrubs will be planted, bringing the total green areas on these roads around 1.4 million sq. meters.
The Riyadh Green Program includes the establishment of 48 major parks in the capital and 3,250 parks within residential neighborhoods.
 

Topics: RIYADH GREEN

Saudi intellectual property authority inaugurates 21 network centers

SPA

Saudi intellectual property authority inaugurates 21 network centers

  • Each intellectual property center is designed to better serve the Kingdom’s inventors, innovators and entrepreneurs
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP), in partnership with the World Intellectual

Property Organization (WIPO), today launched the first phase of the National Network of Intellectual Property Support Centers. 

The launch officially established 21 centers in five regions of the Kingdom: Makkah, Madinah, the Eastern Province, Al-Qassim and the capital, Riyadh.

Each intellectual property (IP) center is designed to better serve the Kingdom’s inventors, innovators and entrepreneurs with direct access to scientific and technological information from national databases. IP support centers can also provide related services needed to accelerate the growth of ideas, and to protect them when they have taken form.

During the launch, six agreements of cooperation were signed. From the public sector, King Abdulaziz University, Taibah University, King Fahad Medical City and the Saudi Health Council joined the National Network. 

From the private sector, Effat University and the I-be Company also joined, in the presence of the SAIP CEO Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Muhammad Al-Swailem and WIPO representative Mossadak Hussain.

Public awareness about the importance of IP is on the rise, and the potential to transorm it into intellectual capital. The Kingdom’s best and brightest people can use the IP support centers to assist them in generating and utilizing their intellectual property rights, in accordance with global best practices.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

