RIYADH: Riyadh city has launched afforestation projects under the “Riyadh Green Program” to improve the quality of life in the capital.
It is one of the four major projects for the city announced by King Salman last year at the initiative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The first phase includes planting of about 31,000 trees along 144 km of main roads, including King Salman Road, King Khalid Road, King Fahd Road, Airport Road, Makkah Al-Mukarramah Road, North Ring Road, and Eastern Ring Road.
Also, 100,000 shrubs will be planted, bringing the total green areas on these roads around 1.4 million sq. meters.
The Riyadh Green Program includes the establishment of 48 major parks in the capital and 3,250 parks within residential neighborhoods.
First phase of ’Riyadh Green Program’ launched
