You are here

  • Home
  • Algerian president’s son acquitted in high-profile corruption case

Algerian president’s son acquitted in high-profile corruption case

Khaled Tebboune, son of president Abdelmadjid Tebboune (R) had been in pre-trial detention since June 2018 in connection with alleged corruption. The principal accused, Kamel Chikhi (L), was sentenced to eight years in prison. (Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9nnky

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Algerian president’s son acquitted in high-profile corruption case

  • Khaled Tebboune had been in pre-trial detention since June 2018
  • During his presidential campaign, president Tebboune said incarceration of his son sought to “punish” him
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

ALGIERS: The son of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been acquitted in a high-profile corruption case in which a prominent businessman was sentenced to prison, the national radio reported Thursday.
Khaled Tebboune had been in pre-trial detention since June 2018 in connection with alleged influence-peddling involving several senior officials, exposed after a cocaine seizure at an Algerian port.
An Algiers court acquitted him late Wednesday, while the principal accused, Kamel Chikhi, was sentenced to eight years in prison for “paying bribes in exchange for undue services,” in a case relating to construction permits and administrative authorizations.
The prosecutor had called for a two-year prison sentence for Khaled Tebboune, whose father did not have any official role at the time of his arrest.
Chikhi, known as “El Bouchi” (The Butcher), made his fortune in meat imports before becoming involved in property.
He was arrested in June 2018 after the seizure of 700 kilograms (1,500 pounds) of cocaine, found hidden in imported meat.
The investigation exposed a network of influence, with accusations that Chikhi, using cash and property, bought favors from high-level officials, magistrates and others within the regime of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
Chikhi was sentenced to 10 years in prison last July on separate bribery charges.
A former mayor and the son of a former prefect were also sentenced Wednesday to six and four years in prison respectively.
While prime minister in 2017, Tebboune had launched an attack on oligarchs close to the state who were awarded huge public contracts.
He was sacked just three months after taking office but went on to win the country’s presidential election last December.
During his presidential campaign, Tebboune said the incarceration of his son sought to “punish” him for his 2017 attack.
Algerians took to the streets over a year ago to demonstrate against ailing Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term.
The alleged links between Chikhi and Khaled Tebboune earned Abdelmadjid Tebboune the nickname “cocaine president” within the protest movement, which marked its one-year anniversary on February 22.
Bouteflika resigned in April last year after losing the support of the then-army chief in the face of enormous weekly demonstrations.

Topics: Middle East Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune corruption

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince meets Algerian president in Riyadh
Lifestyle
Algerian photographer shortlisted for World Press Photo of the Year

Israeli challenger Gantz plays character card against Netanyahu

Updated 27 February 2020
Reuters

Israeli challenger Gantz plays character card against Netanyahu

  • Gantz makes election issue of Netanyahu indictment
  • Netanyahu accuses ex-general of weakness
Updated 27 February 2020
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Former military chief Benny Gantz portrays himself as a straight-shooter who will restore simple values to Israel if he wins power in the country’s third election in less than a year.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the man Gantz wants to oust in Monday’s election, once praised him as “an officer and a gentleman” when his government appointed him Chief of Staff of the armed forces eight years ago.
The tone is very different now.
Gantz, who leads the centrist Blue and White party, has been attacking Netanyahu’s character, mainly over corruption charges facing Israel’s longest-serving leader, and the prime minister’s right-wing Likud party has branded Gantz a weak leftist.
Netanyahu’s trial is set to begin on March 17, just two weeks after the election. Netanyahu, who at 70 is a decade older than Gantz, denies any wrongdoing, calling the investigation a witch-hunt.
“The man charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust has nothing to sell other than disseminated lies and slung mud,” Gantz tweeted about Netanyahu a week before the election. “Israel needs a full-time prime minister.”
But while Blue and White has talked up Gantz’s military background, Likud has sought to portray their opponent as soft on Iran and too conciliatory toward the Palestinians.
Gayil Talshir, a Hebrew University political scientist, said Israel still appeared to be split, reflecting the inconclusive outcome of elections in April and September last year in which neither party could form a ruling coalition.
Blue and White led Likud in opinion polls for weeks during this campaign but recent surveys have shown Likud pulling slightly ahead.
“The trial is super-important... the center and left in Israel is going against Netanyahu,” Talshir said. “But his (Netanyahu’s) own base is rallying around Netanyahu.”
’PROPER CONDUCT’
Tall and athletic, with a fondness for folk singing and motorcycle riding, Gantz was a consensus figure for Israelis when chief of the conscript military between 2011 and 2015.
But what he would do in power is not entirely clear, as he has sent mixed messages.
He casts himself as more diplomatically accommodating than Netanyahu, urging redoubled efforts to restart peace talks.
But while Palestinians may prefer Gantz to Netanyahu, there is little fondness for him after two wars in the Gaza Strip, a self-governing Palestinian enclave, while Gantz was in charge of the Israeli military. About 2,300 Palestinians were killed in the fighting.
He has also publicly embraced US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan, which was rejected outright by the Palestinians for what they see as pro-Israel bias.
While Netanyahu holds rallies around the country exhorting his right-wing supporters to turn out, Gantz’s party believes some may be persuaded to peel away by a cross-partisan appeal to “proper conduct.” “Our polls indicate that a considerable number of Likud supporters are unhappy with the situation and are wavering,” Yoaz Hendel, one of the party’s lawmakers, told Reuters. “They are part of our focus.”
Gantz’s “Mr Clean” image took a knock last week when police announced an investigation into the conduct of a now-defunct security consultancy that he chaired after he left the military.
Gantz is not a suspect in the case, but Netanyahu seized on it to try to undermine his less experienced opponent.
Gantz has also made occasional stumbles in campaign interviews, getting an interviewer’s name wrong and stammering slightly while collecting his thoughts.
Netanyahu has used these stumbles as ammunition to accuse Gantz as lacking the capacity for quick thinking.
“So I don’t speak like you. Big deal,” Gantz responded brusquely during a televised speech on Wednesday. “While you were taking acting classes in New York, I was defending this country.”

Topics: Israel Gantz

Related

Middle-East
Syria: Israeli drone attack kills civilian near Golan

Latest updates

Jeddah travel and tourism exhibition witnesses increase in diversity and activity
Manchester City’s loyal Middle East fanbase await more cup success on Sunday
King Salman hosts Algerian president in Riyadh
Ministry of Education and G20 Secretariat sign agreements
Algerian president’s son acquitted in high-profile corruption case

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.