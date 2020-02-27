You are here

  • Home
  • Iranian VP and 1979 embassy hostage spokeswoman infected with coronavirus

Iranian VP and 1979 embassy hostage spokeswoman infected with coronavirus

Vice President of Iran for Women and Family Affairs, Massoumeh Ebtekar, has become the latest top official to be infected with coronavirus. (AFP/File))
Short Url

https://arab.news/jj9mz

Updated 32 sec ago
AFP

Iranian VP and 1979 embassy hostage spokeswoman infected with coronavirus

  • Massoumeh Ebtekar, who oversees women’s affairs, is being treated for the coronavirus
  • Mojtaba Zolnour, head of parliament’s national security and foreign affairs committee, also contracted the illness
Updated 32 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: The coronavirus epidemic in Iran has cost 26 lives, the health ministry announced Thursday, with a vice president becoming the latest top official to be infected as the spread appeared to accelerate.
Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a news conference that the tally of infections had risen to 245 with 106 more cases confirmed — the highest number for a single day since Iran announced its first infections on Feb. 19.
The Islamic republic has the highest death toll from the virus outside China, where COVID-19 first emerged.
Among the latest coronavirus sufferers is one of Iran’s seven vice presidents, Massoumeh Ebtekar, who oversees women’s affairs.
Ebtekar, a former spokeswoman for students who took 52 Americans hostage at the US embassy in Tehran in 1979, is being treated at home and members of her team have been tested, state news agency IRNA reported.
Mojtaba Zolnour, head of parliament’s national security and foreign affairs committee, also contracted the virus, appearing in a video posted by Fars news agency saying he was in self-quarantine.
The cleric is a deputy for the Shiite holy city of Qom in central Iran where the country’s first cases were detected.
According to media reports, among the deceased in Qom on Thursday was theologian Hadi Khroroshahi, who in 1981 was named Iran’s first ambassador to the Vatican.
The announcement by Zolnour comes two days after another top official, deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi, head of the government’s coronavirus task force, said he too had contracted the virus.
On Wednesday, Iranian authorities announced domestic travel restrictions for people with confirmed or suspected infections.
They also placed curbs on access to major Shiite pilgrimage sites, including the Imam Reza shrine in second city Mashhad and the Fatima Masumeh shrine in Qom.
Visitors to the shrines will be allowed to visit on condition they are provided “with hand-washing liquids, proper (health) information, masks,” Health Minister Saeed Namaki said.
They must “not gather together in groups but just pray and leave,” he said.
In a rare move, authorities announced the cancelation of the main Friday weekly prayers in Tehran, Qom and Mashhad as well as in the capitals of 22 of Iran’s 31 provinces and other infected areas.
School closures have been extended in affected areas and universities are to remain closed for another week starting from Saturday.
“All of these decisions are temporary and if the situation changes, we might intensify or ease them,” Namaki said.
In a message of thanks to doctors and nurses, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said he hoped their efforts would help “eradicate this sinister virus soon.”
International health experts have expressed concern about Iran’s handling of the outbreak. But Tehran insists the situation has been “improving.”

Topics: Massoumeh Ebtekar

Related

Middle-East
Iranian prisoners fear transfer to coronavirus ward
Live video
Middle-East
LIVE: Middle East countries take steps to control coronavirus outbreak

New Tunisian government sworn in after winning confidence vote

Updated 23 min 36 sec ago
AFP

New Tunisian government sworn in after winning confidence vote

  • Combating high prices, poverty and corruption will be key tasks
  • The new government will be tasked with relaunching discussions with the International Monetary Fund
Updated 23 min 36 sec ago
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisia’s new government was sworn in Thursday after winning a parliamentary confidence vote that broke four months of post-election deadlock.
Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh, thirty ministers and two secretaries of state were sworn-in during a ceremony at the presidential palace, over a month after Fakhfakh was designated premier by President Kais Saied.
A previous cabinet list put forward by Fakhfakh was rejected earlier in February by the Islamist-inspired party Ennahdha, which won the most seats in October’s legislative election, but fell far short of a majority in the 217-seat assembly.
But Fakhfakh’s revised lineup won the vote 129 to 77 — with one out of 207 lawmakers present abstaining — after a debate that started on Wednesday and lasted more than 14 hours.
The new cabinet swore to “work loyally for the good of Tunisia, to respect the constitution and its legislation (and) to scrupulously guard its interests.”
The confidence vote follows a power struggle between the president and Ennahdha, with the party earlier threatening to pull out of Fakhfakh’s proposed administration.
Ennahdha gave its support to the new cabinet after being handed six portfolios. The leftist Democratic Current and the People’s Movement were also given ministries, alongside some 17 ostensibly non-partisan appointments.
Opening the confidence session on Wednesday, Fakhfakh identified his priorities as fighting criminality and “terrorism,” as well as boosting the economy.
Combating high prices, poverty and corruption would be key tasks, alongside creating jobs, he said.
Fakhfakh last week said the political negotiations had taken place “in a completely democratic manner,” despite difficulties.
A cabinet put forward by another premier-designate, Habib Jemli, was rejected by parliament in January.
Political analyst Slaheddine Jourchi said the task ahead for the new government “will be very difficult and complex.”
“Fakhfakh’s cabinet is very heterogenous, composed of members who hold different visions and ideologies,” he contended.
Fakhfakh is Tunisia’s eighth prime minister since the 2011 revolution that ousted president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
The new government will be tasked with relaunching discussions with the International Monetary Fund, which in 2016 approved a four-year, $3 billion loan for Tunisia in return for major reforms, some of which are disputed.
Due to delays, the country has only received about $1.6 billion so far, while the facility ends in April and the first repayments are due in November.

Topics: Middle East Tunisia Africa

Related

Middle-East
New Tunisia government wins confidence vote in parliament
Middle-East
Tunisia talks on cabinet press on amid risk of new election

Latest updates

Iranian VP and 1979 embassy hostage spokeswoman infected with coronavirus
EU imposes sanctions on two people over Turkey’s hydrocarbon drilling off Cyprus
Italian duo cleared of having virus, going well at Oman Open
New Tunisian government sworn in after winning confidence vote
Jeddah travel and tourism exhibition witnesses increase in diversity and activity

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.