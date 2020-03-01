You are here

  • Home
  • Syrian state media denies government plane downed in Idlib, northwest Syria

Syrian state media denies government plane downed in Idlib, northwest Syria

Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu Agency said earlier on Sunday that a Syrian government plane was downed in Idlib. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yx782

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Syrian state media denies government plane downed in Idlib, northwest Syria

  • 55 Turkish soldiers killed in Syria's Idlib in February
  • Fighting has displaced a million people since December
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Turkey shot down two Syrian warplanes over Idlib on Sunday and struck a military airport well beyond its frontlines in a sharp escalation of its military operations following the death of dozens of Turkish soldiers last week.
Ankara has ramped up its attacks, including drone strikes, against the Russian-backed Syrian forces since Thursday, when 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an air strike by Damascus.
It has already deployed thousands of troops and military vehicles in northwest Syria's Idlib province in the last month to stem advances by Syrian government forces which have displaced 1 million people close to Turkey's southern border.
Already hosting 3.6 million Syrian refugees, Ankara is determined to prevent any further influx from Syria. It has also let migrants cross its borders into the European Union, in an apparent effort to press for EU support in tackling the Syria crisis.
Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in the last four days Turkish forces destroyed eight helicopters, 103 tanks, 72 howitzers, rocket launchers, a drone and six air defence systems. He dubbed Turkey's operation, its fourth incursion in Syria in four years, "Operation Spring Shield".
In response, Syria's army said it shot down three Turkish drones and warned it would take down any aircraft breaching the air space over the northwest, which has been controlled for years by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's main ally Russia.
Despite the warning, Turkish warplanes downed two Syrian warplanes, while Turkey's state-owned Anadolu agency said the Turkish military had targeted and rendered unusable Nayrab airport, west of Aleppo city.
Turkey-backed opposition commanders also said Kuweires airport, east of Nayrab, had been bombed since midnight. Both airports are well inside Syrian government controlled territory, marking a significant expansion of Ankara's targets.
The fighting has risked drawing Russia and Turkey, who cooperated for years to contain the fighting despite backing rival sides in Syria's nine-year war, into direct conflict.
"We have neither the intention nor the notion to face Russia. Our only intention there is for the (Syrian) regime to end the massacre and thereby prevent ... radicalisation and migration," Turkey's Akar said.
He said that 2,212 members of the Syrian forces had been "neutralised", a term used to designate killed, wounded or captured. The Syrian Observatory, a Britain-based war monitor, said 74 Syrian government troops and pro-Damascus fighters had been killed since Feb. 27.
Fifty-five Turkish troops were killed in Idlib in February.

CRISIS DIPLOMACY
Diplomatic efforts by Ankara and Moscow to defuse tensions have failed to agree a ceasefire in Idlib, part of Syria's last major rebel stronghold.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that while there was progress in talks between Turkish and Russian delegations, the Idlib issue would only be resolved between presidents Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin.
A senior Turkish official and a security official said the meeting would be held on Thursday in Moscow. The officials said the two leaders would discuss steps to take in Idlib and that they were expected to reach a mutual agreement.
The Kremlin said it hoped Erdogan and Putin would meet on Thursday or Friday. Cavusoglu and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov agreed on the need to create a "favourable atmosphere" to improve working relations between their countries, Russia's foreign ministry said.
The latest fighting in Idlib has uprooted 1 million civilians since December, many of them women and children fleeing towards the Turkish border.
Turkey said it would allow migrants to cross into Europe in anticipation of an imminent new migrant influx from Idlib, lifting restraints on movement in place since 2016 under a deal with the European Union.
Greek police fired tear gas to repel hundreds of stone-throwing migrants who sought to force their way across the border from Turkey on Sunday, witnesses said, with thousands more behind them after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement.
Turkey's borders to Europe were closed to migrants under the accord between the Turkish-EU deal that halted the 2015-16 migration crisis, when more than 1 million people crossed into Europe.

Topics: Turkey Syria

Related

Middle-East
Migrants clash with Greek police at border after Turkey opens floodgates
Middle-East
Turkey-backed rebels regain key Syrian town of Saraqeb

Damascus says to exchange consular missions with Libya’s Haftar

Updated 28 min 4 sec ago
AFP

Damascus says to exchange consular missions with Libya’s Haftar

  • Libya has not had any representation in Damascus since 2012
  • Both sides also pledged to coordinate to ‘confront Turkish interference and aggression against both countries’
Updated 28 min 4 sec ago
AFP

DAMASCUS: Damascus and parallel Libyan authorities opposed to the weak UN-recognized government in Tripoli agreed Sunday to exchange diplomatic missions and confront Turkish “interference,” state media said.
A delegation representing eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar met Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem in Damascus, state news agency SANA said.
“A memorandum of understanding was signed... for the reopening of diplomatic and consular missions,” SANA said.
Libya has not had any representation in Damascus since 2012, following the fall and killing of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising.
Muallem said diplomatic missions would be reopened in Damascus and the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, controlled by Haftar’s forces.
The two sides also pledged to coordinate to “confront Turkish interference and aggression against both countries.”
The agreement comes as tensions spiral between Syrian regime and Turkish forces in northwestern Syria, where bombardment has killed dozens of troops on each side.
Turkey backs the Government of National Accord in the Libyan capital Tripoli, and has dispatched troops and pro-Turkish Syrian fighters to the North African country.
Haftar, backed by the Syrian regime’s main ally Russia, has been battling since April to seize Tripoli from the GNA.
Syria’s conflict, sparked by the brutal repression of anti-government protests in 2011, has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions.
The Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in November 2011 as the death toll mounted. Several regional powers, betting on the demise of President Bashar Assad’s regime, suspended diplomatic ties with Damascus.
Some have since restored those ties. In December 2018, the United Arab Emirates reopened its embassy, followed by Bahrain.

Topics: Libya Syria Khalifa Haftar Walid Muallem

Related

Middle-East
Rival Libyan politicians meet for peace talks in Geneva
Middle-East
UN: Libya’s warring sides agree to lasting cease-fire deal

Latest updates

Paris’s Louvre museum closes over staff coronavirus fears
Damascus says to exchange consular missions with Libya’s Haftar
Iraq postpones confidence vote for 3rd time as clock ticks
Saudi rapper denies she was detained, plans for a new video
25 hospitals equipped to deal with coronavirus: Saudi health ministry

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.