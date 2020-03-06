UAE-based NMC Health ‘hopes’ it can find a way to pay staff amid financial crisis

You are here

A general view of NMC specialty hospital in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Reuters)
Updated 06 March 2020
Frank Kane

  • NMC is the largest health care provider in the Emirates, where most of its 2,000 doctors and 20,000 nursing and ancillary staff are based
DUBAI: NMC Health, the UAE-based hospitals group, admitted it has not yet paid thousands of employees for February amid a worsening financial crisis at the troubled company.

In a letter from the acting chief executive seen by Arab News, NMC told staff that it was working toward a solution and “hoped” one could be found soon.

Michael Davis, who became acting CEO last week as serious questions were raised about the financial conduct of the previous executive team, told employees: “The past week has been one of the most difficult in recent NMC history. For the first time in several years, NMC was unable to pay your salaries on the 25th of the month.”

NMC, whose shares are quoted on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), is the largest health care provider in the Emirates, where most of its 2,000 doctors and 20,000 nursing and ancillary staff are based. But it has operations in 18 other countries around the world, including a venture in Saudi Arabia.

Under UAE law, salary payments are due on the first day of the month, but firms are allowed 15 days to complete payroll procedures before they are judged to
be delinquent.

“I fully understand that this does not meet the requirements of many of you who have obligations to your families back home and to banks here locally. I am extremely embarrassed and truly sorry for having let you down,” Davis said.

“The well-being of you, your families and our patients is our utmost concern and my promise to you is that we will be open and honest with our communications moving forward,” he added.

The urgency to find cash for salaries adds to the pressure on NMC, which has asked its bankers for a standstill in debt repayment while it tries to renegotiate
around $2 billion of liabilities. 

Coming in the middle of the global coronavirus outbreak, the need to keep medical facilities fully open and functioning is urgent.

The UAE authorities are known to be concerned with the NMC situation, and are believed to be considering financial intervention to help the company keep going. Creditor banks are also being encouraged to be understanding in their discussions of new
repayment terms.

NMC’s current financial problems began in December when a report from US activist investor Muddy Waters highlighted problems at the company. 

Its shares lost 70 per cent in value before they were suspended on the LSE, wiping billions of dollars of value off the company and its shareholders.

In a related development, the LSE said it would be removing NMC from the FTSE 100 list of leading companies when trading in the shares eventually resumes because it had fallen below the minimum value required.

NMC was regarded as one of the great success stories from the UAE, having been founded in 1973 by entrepreneur BR Shetty, who is believed to have recently traveled on urgent family business to his family home in India.

Its problems were compounded when Shetty and two Emirati backers — Khaleefa Butti Omair Al-Muhairi and Saeed Mohammed Butti Mohamed Khalfan Al-Qebaisi — were found to have pledged shares against bank loans.

Dollar’s rally sputters as investors eye more Fed cuts

Reuters

NEW YORK: Monetary policy easing in the US fueled by worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus is endangering the dollar’s years-long rally and giving a boost to currencies around the world.

The US Dollar Currency Index shed most of its gains for the year over the last few days, as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve would ease rates to cushion the
US economy from the ripple
effects of the a spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The Fed acted on Tuesday, delivering a 50-basis point emergency rate cut, with many traders expecting at least two more such moves in coming months.

But while US policy rates, which stand at a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent, have more room to fall, many rates in Europe and Japan are already below zero and monetary authorities there are hesitant to lower them
much further.

Officials in those countries have discussed the prospects of using fiscal measures to boost their economies, which some believe could support their currencies, further narrowing the gap in yields that has drawn income-seeking investors to the dollar in recent years.

At the same time, the dollar has been pressured by a powerful rally in the euro fueled by risk-averse investors unwinding carry trades, a strategy that involves borrowing in a low-yielding currency to invest in a higher-yielding one.

The eurozone’s ultra-low interest rates have made the single currency a popular funding vehicle for such strategies, which have become less appealing as market volatility
has grown.

Net futures bets against the euro by hedge funds and other speculative traders were at a more than three-year high, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data through the week of Feb. 25.

“Prepare for further dollar weakness,” Mark Haefele, global chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note to the firm’s clients.

The firm is recommending that clients bet on the British pound to rise against the US currency, on the belief that the UK government is likely to deliver fiscal easing.

A weaker dollar would be a boon for US multinationals that have already taken a hit from the coronavirus’ impact on global business conditions because it makes it less expensive to convert foreign profits into the US currency.

A falling greenback could also soften the coronavirus’ impact on the economies of developing countries, making it easier for them to service their dollar-denominated debt.

The dollar index is down about 2.5 percent from its year high. It remains up about 10 percent from a low hit in early 2018.

Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at Australian FX-service provider AxiCorp, is recommending betting on the Japanese yen and euro to rise against the US currency as the Fed cuts
rates further.

Fed funds futures for June 2020 on Friday implied traders are pricing in an 84 percent chance of at least a 25 basis point rate cut at that month’s meeting.

“With the Fed cutting again and the ECB limited in scope, US dollar weakens,” Innes said. “I’m more committed to dollar short than at any time in the last tow years.”

Other investors, however, have noted that expectations that the outbreak will be less damaging to the US economy than others may work in the dollar’s favor.

“We have very, very strong safe-haven flows helping to stabilize the trade-weighted dollar on a global basis,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

“What we could be looking at is a multi-stage cycle here where the dollar falls a bit but eventually recovers as the spread of coronavirus continues to impact economies elsewhere,” he said.

