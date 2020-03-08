You are here

Top jobs for women in Mideast set to double but challenges remain

Survey projects the proportion of women in professional and technical jobs in the Middle East to double over the next decade. (AN file photo)
Updated 08 March 2020
Frank Kane

Top jobs for women in Mideast set to double but challenges remain

  Career boost will come about through digitization, online platforms and entrepreneurship, says senior McKinsey partner
Updated 08 March 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The proportion of women in professional and technical jobs in the Middle East is set to double over the next decade, but women in the region still face a higher number of challenges than elsewhere in the world if they are to bridge the gender gap.

This is the main finding of a year-long survey of women’s participation in the economies of selected regional countries — including Saudi Arabia — by international consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

“The data shows that jobs are likely to more than double by 2030,” said Rima Assi, senior McKinsey partner and joint author of the report. “Women are not yet sufficiently integrated into high-productivity sectors in the Middle East, nor are they adequately equipped with the advanced technological skills required to take advantage of these opportunities.”

The boost to jobs for women will come about through digitization, online platforms, and entrepreneurship, she added. 

“Advancing the role of women in society and the economy is a key driver for change in the Middle East. Increased female participation in professional and technical jobs can turbo-charge economic growth in a region that will be significantly impacted by the Fourth Industrial Revolution — making their participation all the more critical,” Assi said.

BACKGROUND

  • Research shows that women in the Middle East, however, prefer tertiary fields of study such as arts and education and are not sufficiently integrated in STEM-related (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.

The research included surveys of women in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt.

It found that “levels of literacy and enrollment of women in primary and tertiary education is on par with men and female tend to outperform boys in school. However, women prefer tertiary fields of study such as arts and education and are not sufficiently integrated in STEM-related (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.”

It also revealed that digital inclusion is a “critical catalyst” for boosting female participation in professional and technical jobs within the region, as technology begins to reshape the workplace, offering more job opportunities and greater flexibility for women who work. Increased digital inclusion would further support women’s active participation in the jobs of the future.

But the report found that high inequalities persist, most notably in legal protection and financial inclusion, with a significant number of women that remain unbanked. 

“Introducing new legal frameworks is one important enabler for ending the gender-based inequalities prevalent in the Middle East region,” Assi said.

Topics: International Women's Day McKinsey & Co

Energy markets headed into uncharted territory as crude prices slump

Updated 10 March 2020
Frank Kane

Energy markets headed into uncharted territory as crude prices slump

  Leading financial analysts warn that further falls are in the offing
Updated 10 March 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Global energy markets are heading into uncharted territory, experts warned, as the instant effect of the apparent end of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Russia on limiting crude output began to be felt amid ongoing coronavirus concerns.

Prices for Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude — the two leading benchmarks on global oil markets — fell by the biggest daily proportion in nearly 30 years, as leading financial analysts warned that further falls were in the offing.

By the close of trading in the Middle East, Brent stood at $35.61 per barrel, down nearly 22 percent, with WTI at $32.45, down 23 per cent, having been almost 30 percent down earlier in the trading cycle.

Adding to the downward pressure on crude prices, the International Energy Agency (IEA) slashed its forecasts for oil demand this year as the coronavirus outbreak spread beyond its Chinese center. “Demand this year will drop for the first time since 2009 because of the deep contraction in oil consumption in China, and major disruptions to global travel and trade,” the IEA said.

Daniel Yergin, who wrote about the history of the global petroleum industry in “The Prize,” told CNBC: “We are now in a period of true turmoil. Fear is now all-pervasive.”

US investment bank Goldman Sachs said: “We believe the OPEC and Russia oil-price war unequivocally started this weekend when Saudi Arabia aggressively cut the relative price at which it sells its crude by the most in at least 20 years. This completely changes the outlook for the oil and gas markets, in our view, and brings back the playbook of the ‘new oil order’ with low cost producers increasing supply from their spare capacity to force higher cost producers to reduce output.”

The bank cut its forecasts for this year to $30 per barrel for Brent with “possible dips” to near $20, and other global experts agreed. Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFG forecast oil below $30 for “protracted periods,” with markets sporadically testing levels below $25.

However, despite the “generation-defining free-fall,” Mitsubishi said there was a glimmer of hope. “This is not the first time OPEC and its allies have not been aligned on the most appropriate strategy, and both sides have been able to produce workable solutions in the past.”

The market reaction was exacerbated by the surprising turn of events in Vienna at the weekend, when Russia declined to participate in a further round of supply restrictions proposed by Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members.

The Kingdom immediately signaled big discounts to customers around the world via a revised price list from Saudi Aramco.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said: “We expected Saudi Arabia to unilaterally rebalance the global oil market, yet Saudi abruptly decided to cut back prices to Europe, Asia and the US by the most ever. If the Saudis have cut prices to bring Russia back to the negotiating table, prices could recover a little bit faster. But if the market share war is being waged against US shale, a longer lasting price drop is likely. Prices could even drop into the teens.”

Goldman Sachs said that, at $20 a barrel, US shale and other high cost producers could face “acute financial stress and declining production.”

Others offered a different narrative. 

Ellen Wald, US consultant and author of “Saudi Inc.,” said: “This is not a plot by Russia to destroy the US shale industry. It is a fundamental difference in strategy, goals and temperament between Russia and Saudi Arabia that was telegraphed for those willing to see it. There is a misconception in the oil market. They (the producers) do not all want higher prices. They all want more revenue. For some that comes from higher prices but some producers can achieve that through more sales, though not if the price drops 30 percent in one day.”

Some experts believed the turmoil in global oil markets would lead to a major shake-up in the corporate energy sector. All the leading independent oil companies — BP, ExxonMobil and Shell — experienced big share price falls.

 

 

Topics: China Coronavirus

Energy markets headed into uncharted territory as crude prices slump

