You are here

  • Home
  • Tadawul marks International Women’s Day with bell ringing ceremony

Tadawul marks International Women’s Day with bell ringing ceremony

Women account for nearly one quarter of Tadawul staff. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r2j4m

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Tadawul marks International Women’s Day with bell ringing ceremony

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) marked International Women’s Day 2020 on Sunday by hosting the “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” ceremony.

The celebration of the annual event marking women’s contributions to the world, was attended by Princess Moudi bint Khalid bin Abdulaziz the chairwoman of the Al-Nahdha Foundation, Tadawul Chairwoman Sara Al-Suhaimi, Tadawul CEO Eng. Khalid Al Hussan, as well as executives and female leaders from listed companies.

Tadawul joined more than 90 stock exchanges around the world in ringing their market opening bells in partnership with the United Nations’ (UN) SSE initiative, marking the second celebration since joining the initiative as a partner exchange in 2018, to draw attention to the crucial role that business and markets can and must play in enhancing gender equality.

In a statement Tadawul said it “recognizes the importance of supporting and mentoring the young women who are key to Tadawul’s future and is committed to improving the representation of women within the exchange.”

Female employees account for 24 percent of Tadawul total number of staff.

“Tadawul is also involved with a number of wider efforts to promote gender equality,” the statement added. “It prides itself in being the first Saudi company to sign the Women’s Empowerment Principles in March 2019, and encourages the listed companies to empower female employees and maximize their participation level.”

“Tadawul is always keen to support listed companies towards achieving equality, as some of the attending listed companies have joined the Women’s Empowerment UN’s initiative,” the statement concluded.    

Topics: International Women's Day Tadawul Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi women making visible strides in art
Media
Social media unites Arab women for digital activism across region and beyond

Saudi Arabia announces 4 new coronavirus cases

Updated 08 March 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 4 new coronavirus cases

  • Three of the four patients are citizens who were in contact with previous infected cases arriving from Iran
Updated 08 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry has announced four new cases of coronavirus in the country bringing the total number in the Kingdom to 11, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

Three of the four patients are citizens who were in contact with previous infected cases arriving from Iran, the ministry added.

The fourth case is a citizen arriving from Iran via the United Arab Emirates. The man did not disclose his visit to Iran, the SPA report added.

 

 

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Sport
Bahrain’s Formula One race ‘participants only’ due to coronavirus
World
US death toll from coronavirus hits 19, New York declares emergency

Latest updates

Tadawul marks International Women’s Day with bell ringing ceremony
Road crash kills tens of people in Syria
India’s PM hands over social media accounts to mark Women’s Day
IranAir stops all flights to Europe
Saudi Arabia to increase oil output above 10 mln bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.