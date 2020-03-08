Tadawul marks International Women’s Day with bell ringing ceremony

RIYADH: The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) marked International Women’s Day 2020 on Sunday by hosting the “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” ceremony.

The celebration of the annual event marking women’s contributions to the world, was attended by Princess Moudi bint Khalid bin Abdulaziz the chairwoman of the Al-Nahdha Foundation, Tadawul Chairwoman Sara Al-Suhaimi, Tadawul CEO Eng. Khalid Al Hussan, as well as executives and female leaders from listed companies.

Tadawul joined more than 90 stock exchanges around the world in ringing their market opening bells in partnership with the United Nations’ (UN) SSE initiative, marking the second celebration since joining the initiative as a partner exchange in 2018, to draw attention to the crucial role that business and markets can and must play in enhancing gender equality.

In a statement Tadawul said it “recognizes the importance of supporting and mentoring the young women who are key to Tadawul’s future and is committed to improving the representation of women within the exchange.”

Female employees account for 24 percent of Tadawul total number of staff.

“Tadawul is also involved with a number of wider efforts to promote gender equality,” the statement added. “It prides itself in being the first Saudi company to sign the Women’s Empowerment Principles in March 2019, and encourages the listed companies to empower female employees and maximize their participation level.”

“Tadawul is always keen to support listed companies towards achieving equality, as some of the attending listed companies have joined the Women’s Empowerment UN’s initiative,” the statement concluded.