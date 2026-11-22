RIYADH: Thousands of breast cancer survivors and supporters gathered at Boulevard City on Nov. 21 for Zahra Walk 2026, filling the entertainment district in a sea of pink to champion early detection and patient support.

The annual event was hosted by the Kingdom’s first organization dedicated exclusively to breast cancer awareness and support, Zahra Breast Cancer Association, which was officially established in 2007.

Under the patronage of Riyadh Season, the sold-out event reached its maximum capacity of 3,500 registered participants ahead of walk day.

Following a schedule shift from its traditional pink-hued October Breast Cancer Awareness Month slot, the event moved venues to the more mainstream Boulevard City.

In previous years the walks had primarily been hosted at major university campuses or cultural destinations across the capital during the month of October.

The new location in a different month underscored how far the initiative has come in being embedded into general public health messaging and into the Kingdom’s cultural calendar, and how this should be taken seriously even after the month of October concludes.

Attended by Princess Haifa bint Faisal, chairwoman of the association’s board of directors, the evening began at 4 p.m. under the slogan “Your Path Is Pink.”

Participants of all ages walked accessible routes of 1 km and 3 km, turning a brisk weekend stroll into an empowering act of solidarity for women touched by breast cancer.

Beyond the walking tracks, the venue featured an interactive awareness exhibition, live stage performances, a children’s play area, and hospitality zones. And a medal ceremony for those who crossed the finish line.

Zahra Breast Cancer Association provides psychological and social support to breast cancer patients, survivors and their families. Its work also includes early-detection initiatives, specialized training for healthcare practitioners and support for scientific research aimed at improving breast cancer care in the Kingdom.

Held in strategic partnership with Riyadh Season, and the Saudi Sports for All Federation, alongside main partner ROSHN Group, the event directed all ticket proceeds toward sponsoring breast cancer patients and funding their treatment journeys.