Lebanon's army on Sunday announced the arrest of three people over possession of 260 kilograms of explosives smuggled from Syria, after a shipment of explosives belonging to Hezbollah was seized last month.

"As a result of surveillance and monitoring operations along the northern and eastern borders, an army unit seized approximately 264 kilograms of explosives... smuggled from Syrian territory," the army said in a statement, adding that three people were arrested over suspicions of smuggling the explosives.