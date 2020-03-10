Turkey: 2016 migrant deal with EU needs to be updated

You are here

Turkey hosts 3.6 million Syrian migrants and has stemmed migration to Europe under the 2016 deal in return for billions of euros in aid. (Reuters)
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey said on Tuesday a 2016 migration deal with the EU needs to be updated in light of the crisis in northern Syria, as tensions continued to flare on the Turkish-Greek border after Ankara said it would no longer to stop migrants trying to cross.
In an interview with state-owned Anadolu news agency, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that European Union visa liberalization and an update of the country’s customs union with the bloc must be implemented to help solve the migrant issue.
Late on Monday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan left meetings in Brussels with EU and NATO leaders without issuing a joint statement nor appearing at a joint news conference, as had been planned.
Erdogan made the trip to Brussels as a dispute deepened over the fate of tens of thousands of migrants trying to enter EU-member Greece. Ankara decided last month to encourage the migration to extract more European support and funding in its military effort in Syria’s Idlib region.
Turkey hosts 3.6 million Syrian migrants and has stemmed migration to Europe under the 2016 deal in return for billions of euros in aid. But it has become frustrated with what it regards as too little European support over the war in Syria, where its troops faced off against Russian-backed government forces.
The pact also envisaged the EU taking in thousands of Syrian refugees directly from camps in Turkey, rewarding Turks with visa-free travel to the bloc, faster progress in EU membership talks and upgrading their customs union.

Topics: Turkey Syria EU

Civil rights groups vow lawsuit over Israel boycott law

Updated 10 March 2020
AP

Civil rights groups vow lawsuit over Israel boycott law

  • The bill provides that the state not enter into contracts with companies that advocate boycotts, divestments or sanctions against Israel
  • The bill’s author, Republican Rep. Mark McBride of Moore, says the bill recognizes Israel as an important trading partner and ally in the Middle East
Updated 10 March 2020
AP

OKLAHOMA CITY: Two Oklahoma civil rights groups said Monday they intend to sue the state if the Legislature passes a bill to prohibit state contracts with companies that boycott Israel.

Attorneys with the Oklahoma chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union and Council on American-Islamic Relations both say House Bill 3967, which passed the House last week, is unconstitutional.

The bill provides that the state not enter into contracts with companies that advocate boycotts, divestments or sanctions against Israel. The bill’s author, Republican Rep. Mark McBride of Moore, says the bill recognizes Israel as an important trading partner and ally in the Middle East.

Mike Redman, the interim director of ACLU of Oklahoma, said the U.S. Supreme Court has recognized that economic and political boycotts are a form of political speech enshrined and protected by the First Amendment.

“The ACLU has a long history of challenging this type of legislation,” Redman said.

Federal judges in Arizona, Kansas and Texas have blocked similar laws from taking effect, while a judge in neighboring Arkansas let a similar law stand. The Arkansas case is currently being appealed.

Topics: Israel

