UK minister diagnosed with coronavirus, met with PM Johnson

British MP Nadine Dorries had been in touch with hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Reuters)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

UK minister diagnosed with coronavirus, met with PM Johnson

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British MP Nadine Dorries, a minister in the health department, has tested positive for coronavirus, she said in a statement on Tuesday, raising concerns about whether senior government figures have been infected.
“I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus... and have been self-isolating at home,” said the Conservative MP.
Health officials are now trying to trace where she contracted the virus and who she has been in contact with, she added.
Six people have died in Britain from the virus, with more than 370 confirmed cases.
Dorries, who helped craft the legislation to fight the bug, is the first British politician to be diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Times reported that she had been in touch with hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
She fell unwell on Friday while signing the document that declared coronavirus a notifiable disease, meaning companies could obtain insurance cover, said the paper, adding she was now believed to be on the road to recovery.
“I would like to thank... the wonderful NHS staff who have provided me with advice and support,” she said, referring to Britain’s National Health Service.
The shock news is likely to increase calls to suspend parliament, despite the government’s reluctance to do so in the middle of a health crisis.
Her boss Matt Hancock, who is leading Britain’s response, tweeted that he was “sorry to hear Nadine has tested positive for coronavirus.
“She has done the right thing by self isolating at home, and both NHS and PHE staff have been brilliant. We all wish her well as she recovers,” he added. PHE refers to Public Health England.
“We will do all we can to keep people safe, based on the best possible science.”
Finance minister Rishi Sunak will on Wednesday unveil the government’s first post-Brexit budget, with all eyes on emergency government measures to ease the economic pain from the coronavirus outbreak.
He is expected to give the state-run National Health Service whatever it needs to help combat the virus and promise temporary support for businesses hit by cash flow issues.
The Bank of England’s incoming chief Andrew Bailey last week said UK-based companies would need help in the face of disruption to supplies caused by the virus.
Budget airlines Ryanair and EasyJet said they will cancel all Italian flights until early April after the government ordered the entire country locked down because of the virus, leaving thousands of people unable to return home.

Topics: China Coronavirus

A child has her temperature taken as foreign diplomats and embassy staff prepare to board a flight to Vladivostok at Pyongyang International Airport on March 9, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 11 March 2020
Jeff Sung

North Korea grappling with 'economic losses' in fight against coronavirus

  • Pyongyang has already closed its borders with China and Russia, and toughened its quarantine procedures to disrupt the movement of people and import of goods
Updated 11 March 2020
Jeff Sung

SEOUL: North Korea’s efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus have come at the cost of severe economic damage, a North Korean media outlet said on Tuesday.
“North Korea is taking a series of strong anti-coronavirus measures even at the cost of enormous economic losses for the lives and safety of its people,” Urimizokkiri, a North Korean propaganda website, reported.
It is the first time that Pyongyang has talked openly about its economic problems amid the global spread of the deadly virus, even though the regime has yet to acknowledge a confirmed case in the country.
“It is not something that can be easily decided and implemented by anybody to take the ultra-strong preventive efforts to block the spread of COVID-19,” the website said. “It is because there is no task more important than ensuring the lives and safety of people.”
Nonetheless, speculation is rife that Pyongyang has concealed the spread of the deadly disease.
On Monday, a South Korean news site reported that around 180 North Korean soldiers had died from the disease in the past two months, with another 3,700 in quarantine.
“I haven’t heard of corpses being cremated in military hospitals,” an unidentified North Korean source was quoted by the Daily NK based in Seoul as saying. “The military leadership likely believes that suddenly asking the hospitals to cremate all the bodies would create a big headache for the medical staff.”
North Korean authorities have ordered military hospitals to disinfect quarantined areas with methanol, where sick soldiers are being hospitalized on a daily basis, the source added.
Pyongyang has already closed its borders with China and Russia, and toughened its quarantine procedures to disrupt the movement of people and import of goods.
However, such disruptions could hurt an already frail economy which is under heavy strain from crippling international sanctions.
“I guess COVID-19 would have a large impact on North Korea, and the regime appears to be certainly impatient,” Park Won-kon, a professor of international politics at Handong Global University, said, referring to the latest missile test-launches being conducted by the North over the past few weeks.
The Yomiuri Shimbun, a major Japanese daily, reported recently that North Korea had asked South Korea to send surgical face masks, but the request was turned down as South Korea is suffering from a shortage.
Seoul’s Unification Ministry denied the report as “groundless.”
Amid a public outcry over a lack of face masks, President Moon Jae-in’s administration announced a series of plans to control the supply of masks. The government had also announced a full ban on the exports of masks and decided to limit weekly sales in local pharmacies to two per customer.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

