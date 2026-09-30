BRUSSELS: Russia has warned NATO that it would not hesitate to use nuclear weapons to defend Kaliningrad should any members of the military bloc try to cut off its western exclave from the rest of the country.

The warning sent to NATO echoed statements issued by several Russian embassies in Europe this week, which said that Moscow has “information that NATO is preparing (an) air and naval blockade of Kaliningrad and Kaliningrad region.”

The embassies in the UK and Ireland posted their statements on their Telegram channels, and the embassy in Belgium released it to the Tass news agency.

The statements accused European leaders of “playing a dangerous game” by warning that Russia might attack another country or ramp up a campaign of destabilizing attacks in Europe using drones and sabotage. Moscow has called the allegations absurd.

“There should be no mistake — Russia would be ready to use all its arsenal, including nuclear weapons, to defend its territory if NATO countries try to isolate the Kaliningrad region from the rest of the country,” the Russian Embassy in Ireland said in its statement on Tuesday.

NATO slams ‘irresponsible’ nuclear rhetoric

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed on Wednesday that Russia had sent a written message to the U.S.-led military alliance. “We strongly denounce the threat of force, including any irresponsible nuclear rhetoric,” she said in a statement.

Hart insisted that NATO is not targeting Kaliningrad and had sent a reply, “noting that NATO is a defensive alliance and none of our activities or exercises pose a risk to any part of Russia.”

The Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad is surrounded by NATO members Poland and Lithuania. It is home to Russia’s main Baltic navy base and other military assets. Nuclear-capable Iskander missiles are deployed there.

Western military officers have said that key military installations in Kaliningrad would be a likely first target should Russia ever launch an attack on any NATO ally.

NATO allies have conducted a series of military exercises in the Baltic Sea region in recent months. More are planned in October. It launched Operation Baltic Sentry there last year to protect communication cables and pipelines.

Europeans have warned that Russia could strike another country

Asked Wednesday about Russia’s warning, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed to what he said were “rampant statements” from Poland and other European nations regarding Kaliningrad.

“It’s only natural that our diplomats are trying to remind the hotheads in Europe about our policy documents regarding this matter,” Peskov said in a call with reporters.

European leaders and intelligence services have warned that Russia is ramping up its hybrid campaign and could be ready to strike at another country within a few years, especially if it wins its war on Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said last week that he believes the rising number of incidents shows that Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing the war, now in its fifth year, and that the best way to respond is to give more weapons to Kyiv.

“Russia’s use of hybrid tactics is a sign of desperation,” Hart said. “But we will not be dissuaded from our support to Ukraine. We have what it takes to defend every inch of Allied territory and remain strong, ready, and able to counter any threat.”