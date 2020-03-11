You are here

China to let key industries resume work in Wuhan, epicenter of virus outbreak

BEIJING: Key industries in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 4,000 lives to date, will resume work, the provincial government of Hubei province said in a notice on Wednesday.
The notice said key sectors such as public transport, medical supply and producers of daily necessities in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, will be allowed to return to work. Other industries that impact national or global supply chains can also return to work with permission from relevant authorities, the notice said.

Dubai’s DP World reports slight rise in 2019 profit

Dubai’s DP World reports slight rise in 2019 profit

DUBAI: Dubai state controlled port operator DP World reported on Wednesday a marginal increase in full-year profit and said it was concerned about the near term outlook due to the coronavirus outbreak.
DP World, one of the world’s largest port operators, made $1.34 billion last year compared to $1.33 billion in 2018, it said in a bourse filing. Revenue rose 36.1% to 7.7 billion.

