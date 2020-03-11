You are here

  • Home
  • UAE’s ADNOC ready to raise oil supply by 1 million barrels per day

UAE’s ADNOC ready to raise oil supply by 1 million barrels per day

“We are in a position to supply the market with over four million barrels per day in April,” Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, ADNOC’s group chief executive, said in a statement. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bvgup

Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s ADNOC ready to raise oil supply by 1 million barrels per day

  • ADNOC earlier cut the price for its flagship Murban crude by $11.70 per barrel to $56.10 per barrel for February
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Wednesday it was ready to boost its oil supplies by around one million barrels per day amid a price war.
“In line with our production capacity growth strategy ... we are in a position to supply the market with over four million barrels per day in April,” Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, ADNOC’s group chief executive, said in a statement, as reported by WAM state news agency.
“In addition, we will accelerate our planned five million bpd (output) capacity target,” the statement said.


“In response to market conditions, and to provide better forward visibility to our customers, ADNOC will shortly announce forward prices for the months of March and April 2020. This decision has been made to ensure that our customers have visibility of the price so they can plan accordingly.”
“As announced in November 2019, ADNOC remains firmly committed to moving from its current retroactive pricing mechanism to a new forward pricing mechanism for its flagship Murban crude oil,” ADNOC said.
ADNOC has cut the price for its flagship Murban crude by $11.70 per barrel to $56.10 per barrel for February, the company said in an earlier note to its customers.

– with AFP

 

Topics: Oil energy Markets ADNOC UAE OPEC

Related

Business & Economy
ADNOC ‘considering offer of exchangeable bonds’
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia slashes oil prices after collapse of OPEC+

‘Shock and awe’ at surge in Kingdom’s oil output Saudi Aramco boosts supply to record levels

Updated 11 March 2020
Frank Kane

‘Shock and awe’ at surge in Kingdom’s oil output Saudi Aramco boosts supply to record levels

  • Saudi Aramco boosts supply to record levels
  • Russia will also raise output to unprecedented levels, with an increase of up to 500,000 barrels a day
Updated 11 March 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is to boost its oil output to record levels in a move that prompted “shock and awe” in global energy markets on Tuesday.

From next month Saudi Aramco will supply global customers with 12.3 million barrels of crude oil per day — 300,000 more than its existing maximum capacity.

Analysts said some of the balance could come from the Kingdom’s big reserves.

“The company expects that this will have a positive, long-term financial effect,” Aramco president and chief executive Amin Nasser said in a statement to the Tadawul stock exchange in Riyadh.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, said: “In a free market, every producer needs to demonstrate its competitiveness, and preserve and increase its market share.”

Aramco shares were briefly suspended before the announcement, but resumed an upward path when trading resumed, ending the day nearly 10 percent higher at SR31.15.

Russia will also raise output to unprecedented levels, with an increase of up to 500,000 barrels a day bringing total production to 11.8 million barrels.

The upheaval began at the end of last week, when OPEC countries led by Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC producers led by Russia failed to reach agreement on continued production cuts to stabilize the market.

“Saudi Arabia is pursuing a ‘shock and awe’ strategy to demonstrate it has the capacity to raise supply faster than any other producer, said Olivier Jakob, director of Swiss oil consultancy Petromatrix.

“It is demonstrating its might to those who do not want to co-operate in the supply agreement.”

In Moscow, there were hints of a more conciliatory approach.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out a compromise on output levels, although he admitted volatility in global energy markets could continue “for some time.”

Prince Abdulaziz appeared in no mood to compromise.

“I fail to see the wisdom of holding meetings in May or June that would only demonstrate our failure in attending to what we should have done in a crisis like this and taking the necessary measures,” he said.

Brent crude recovered some ground lost in the “Black Monday” crash, and rose about 4 percent to just under $38.

Wall Street, also rattled by the global coronavirus outbreak, was volatile after the previous day’s losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened strongly, fluctuated all day between gains and losses and closed nearly 5 percent up in a late surge after White House hints of a fiscal stimulus.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Aramco Oil Saudi Arabia

Related

Business & Economy
Aramco to increase oil output to 12.3m barrels per day starting April
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco in major Formula 1 sponsorship deal

Latest updates

Iran: Coronavirus kills 63 more, death toll climbs to 354
Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank: ministry
UAE’s ADNOC ready to raise oil supply by 1 million barrels per day
Taliban reject Afghan president’s conditional prisoner release plan
Beijing orders quarantine for all international arrivals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.