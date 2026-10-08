Shanghai: Carlos Alcaraz said he was feeling “mentally fresh” on Thursday ahead of the Shanghai Masters, after the Spanish star won his first title since returning from a months-long injury.

The world number three said his body was still adjusting to playing demanding matches after coming back from a wrist injury that sidelined him from April until the US Open in August.

But he comes into Shanghai having won the Japan Open on Tuesday, beating Jiri Lehecka 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 in the final.

“I’m feeling very good. Physically I’m well, I’m feeling mentally fresh,” the 23-year-old told reporters in the Chinese city.

“I’m training very well, so we’ll see.”

Alcaraz has never gone beyond the quarter-finals in Shanghai, and missed last year’s tournament due to fitness issues.

The former world number one has previously criticized the packed tennis schedule, particularly the autumn “Asian swing” that follows the US Open.

“If we see a couple years back, you know, probably this swing or this part of the season, it’s never been my best one,” Alcaraz said.

But he added that he was “ready to take on the challenge” in Shanghai, where he will kick off his campaign against either Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo or qualifier Nicolas Mejia of Colombia in the second round.

Alcaraz’s path to victory has opened up after current world number one Jannik Sinner announced on Tuesday he was ending his 2026 season with a knee injury.

His main rivals in the draw are Germany’s Alexander Zverev, the current world number two, and Serbian veteran Novak Djokovic, who claimed his 102nd career title in Beijing on Tuesday.