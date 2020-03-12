You are here

  IMF urges Lebanon to 'quickly' implement economic reforms

IMF urges Lebanon to ‘quickly’ implement economic reforms

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen ahead of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, US, April 8, 2019. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Lebanon is facing its worst economic crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war
WASHINGTON: Lebanon should move quickly to implement reforms to stabilize the country’s economy, the International Monetary Fund said Thursday.
Lebanon is facing its worst economic crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war, and Prime Minister Hassan Diab suspended payment of a $1.2 billion Eurobond maturity due on Monday and is seeking debt restructuring because of dwindling foreign currency reserves.
“Given the severity of economic conditions in Lebanon, it’s important that the government designs and implements promptly a comprehensive package of reforms to effectively address the economic challenges and improve Lebanon’s economic prospects,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters.
While the country has not requested aid from the Washington-based crisis lender, “We stand ready... to assist the authorities in those efforts.”
Lebanon’s debt burden, long among the largest in the world, is now equivalent to nearly 170 percent of its gross domestic product.
The value of the Lebanese pound has plummeted by more than a third on the black market, prices have risen, and many businesses have been forced to close.
Diab also announced plans to slash state spending and downsize an inflated banking sector.
An IMF team has met with Lebanese officials, and is now waiting to see their plans “on how to tackle the economic challenges they face,” Rice said.

Topics: IMF Lebanon

Russia says OPEC+ technical panel may meet via video conference

Updated 12 March 2020
Reuters

Russia says OPEC+ technical panel may meet via video conference

  • Russia has said it will keep communication channels with its allies open
Updated 12 March 2020
Reuters

MOSCOW: The meeting of the technical panel of the OPEC+ oil producers’ group is likely to be held via a video conference, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday. A deal to cut oil output struck by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia — a grouping known as OPEC+ — is due to expire at the end of this month.
Russia has said it will keep communication channels with its allies open in case any joint steps are required in the future.

Topics: OPEC+ China Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronavirus China Wuhan coronavirus

