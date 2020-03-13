LIVE: Coronavirus sparks fears as cases rise in Middle East

DUBAI: As the Middle East continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak, governments in the region and around the world have been taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Friday, March 13 (All times in GMT)

12:27 – Indonesia on Friday reported 35 new coronavirus cases, including two toddlers, bringing its total to 69.

Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told reporters the cases ranged in age from 2 to 80, and that three people with the coronavirus had died.

0922 – The Moroccan health ministry confirmed a new coronavirus case, bringing the total number of infections to 7

09:08 – Palestine recorded four new cases of coronavirus, bringing total number of infections to 35, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

09:00 – Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered most public schools closed as precaution against coronavirus.

08:56 – Algeria has ordered the closure of universities and schools over coronavirus, state TV has reported.

08:52 – The Czech government has declared a state of emergency to boost the country’s response to coronavirus, entry ban imposed on incoming travelers from Germany, Austria apart from those with residency in the Czech Republic and other exceptions.

08:52 – Azerbaijan said it would extend the closure of its border with Iran for two more weeks over COVID-19 fears, after the country reported its first coronavirus-related death.

08:50 – The Turkish presidential spokesman said primary and secondary schools will be closed for a week as of March 16 over coronavirus.

08:49 – Iran records 1,075 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, while death toll reaches 429, a health official said.

08:37 – Kazakhstan has reported its first cases of coronavirus, according to its health ministry.

07:35 – Kenya confirmed its first coronavirus case, the country’s health minister said.

07:23 – South Korea reported more recoveries from the coronavirus than new infections on Friday for the first time since its outbreak emerged in January, as a downward trend in daily cases raised hopes that Asia’s biggest epidemic outside China may be slowing.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) recorded 110 new coronavirus cases on Friday compared with 114 a day earlier, taking the national tally to 7,979. The death toll rose by three to 70.

In contrast, 177 patients were released from hospitals where they had been isolated for treatment, the KCDC said.

06:53 – Australian home affairs minister Peter Dutton said he had tested positive for coronavirus.

06:42 – Dubai said that it would hold a major horse race without spectators later this month in response to the new coronavirus. The Dubai World Cup, planned for March 28, is the world’s richest purse for horse racing, with a $12 million prize last year.

Dubai World Cup horse race to be held on March 28 but without paid hospitality spectators at Meydan race course.

06:40 – UAE’s Etihad said that flights to and from Rome and Milan will be temporarily suspended from March 14, the airline’s Twitter post said.

Travel Update: Etihad flights to and from Rome and Milan, Italy will be temporarily suspended from 14 March 2020.

06:33 – US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said on Twitter Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei could have told “the Iranian people the truth about the Wuhan virus when it spread to Iran from China” and banned flights to and from the origin of the coronavirus.

As @khamenei_ir knows, the best biological defense would've been to tell the Iranian people the truth about the Wuhan virus when it spread to #Iran from China. Instead, he kept Mahan Air flights coming and going to the epicenter in China, and jailed those who spoke out.

05:35 – The Turkish health minister said a second patient has been confirmed with coronavirus infection.

01:11 – Thailand reported five new coronavirus cases on Friday, the country’s public health ministry said.

The new cases brought the country’s total to 75.

00:09 – Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum unveiled a $408.4 million economic stimulus package aimed to reduce the effects of the coronavirus.

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches AED1.5 bn economic stimulus package for next three months

Thursday, March 12 (All times in GMT)

20:38 – Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre have launched an official website to inform the public about the developments of the new coronavirus COVID-19.

18:11 – The UAE’s health ministry reported three coronavirus recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 20.

17:31 – Lebanon reported its third coronavirus death. The third patient was a 79-year-old who suffered from lung cancer and got the virus from a 52-year-old man who died on Tuesday.

16:12 – Oman’s health ministry reported a new coronavirus case in the country, taking the total cases to 19. The patient is an Omani citizen and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

15:37 – The Kuwaiti government has activated a website to update the public about the latest developments of the coronavirus.

13:59 – Oman’s Supreme Committee released new decisions on Thursday: The suspension of tourist visas to all countries for one month starting March 15. The committee has also banned cruise ships from entering Omani ports and stopped all sporty events, for one month. It also banned shishas in authorised places in the country.