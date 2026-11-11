DUBAI: Masked Egyptian singer Tul8te is set to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California next April, after organizers unveiled the 2027 lineup this week.

The artist shared the lineup poster on his Instagram Stories, writing: “I will see you in Coachella 2027.”

Tul8te is billed on the festival’s Sunday lineup, which runs on April 11 and April 18, and is headlined by US singer SZA. British singer Dua Lipa tops the bill on Friday, while Australian music project Tame Impala headlines Saturday.

US singer Madonna is set to perform in the festival’s Dance Tent, and Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee received a special “In the Desert” billing.

The festival takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio over two weekends, April 9–11 and April 16–18. Passes go on sale on Nov. 13 at 11 p.m. Saudi time.

Tul8te, who performs in a signature white knit mask and has kept his identity concealed, emerged in 2022 with a series of singles before releasing his debut EP, “Maghool,” in 2023. His sound blends pop, bossa nova and psychedelic rock.

His latest album, “Sadeek El Bernameg,” features Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna on the track “Haneish.” In 2023, Elyanna became the first Arab artist to perform a full set in Arabic at Coachella.