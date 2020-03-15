You are here

Egypt launches app to recycle electronic waste

Photo/Shutterstock
Amr Talaat, Egypt’s minister of communications and information technology
SALMA AHMED

  • The new project would aid in the creation of job opportunities for people in the electronic waste treatment field
CAIRO: Egypt’s Ministry of Environment is preparing to launch the E-Tadweer application, which will enable people to dispose of their electronic waste.
The public will also receive discount vouchers when purchasing electronic appliances from companies that support the application.
The application, launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, helps people to reduce their consumption of electronic devices.
Egyptian Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad announced that the government had granted seven licenses to factories so they could safely recycle electronic waste.
Fouad said that the amount of e-waste in Egypt is about 88,000 tons annually.
Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat met Fouad and the Swiss Ambassador to Egypt Paul Garnier to discuss ways to help sustainable recycling projects in Egypt.

This followed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Communications and the Swiss Embassy in 2016 to support the integration of small- and medium-scale companies in recycling electronic waste in Egypt. It was agreed to extend the duration of the project from 2020 to 2023.
Talaat said that since there was a trend toward greater digitization, measures were needed to safely dispose of electronic waste in an environmentally friendly manner.
The minister said that the new project would aid in the creation of job opportunities for people in the electronic waste treatment field. He said this would include programs to train a number of people to prepare them to work in the field.
The Swiss Embassy is to take part in the endeavor by providing technical support in safely managing electronic waste.
Following the steps being taken toward a safer disposal of electronic waste, an awareness campaign will be launched on the dangers of not disposing of electronic waste safely, and educating people on proper methods of disposal.

Yemen govt halts flights, closes schools

Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister for Development and Economic Affairs Hussein Makbouli holds a press conference to address the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), in Sanaa on March 14, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 16 March 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen govt halts flights, closes schools

  • On the streets, life has been largely uninterrupted by the government’s precautionary measures as large gatherings are still taking place across the country
Updated 16 March 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s internationally recognized government has canceled flights to and from the country’s airports for two weeks, and ordered the closure of schools for one week, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
These decisions were made by the Yemeni Cabinet during a meeting in Riyadh on Saturday. Humanitarian flights are exempt from the ban.
Until last week, the country’s national carrier Yemenia flew weekly to Jeddah, Cairo, Amman and Mumbai.
Yemen’s Health Minister Nasir Baoum said health facilities across the war-torn country have not recorded any coronavirus cases, and all arrivals through air, land and seaports are subject to checks.
In Aden, health officials approved a plan to set up a quarantine for coronavirus patients at Al-Amel hospital after residents protested against establishing a quarantine at Al-Sadaka hospital for fear of an outbreak in densely populated areas of the port city.
In Hadramout, health officials said emergency teams in the province have not recorded any unusual deaths of patients at local intensive care units.
“Until now, there aren’t even suspected cases of coronavirus,” Dr. Riyadh Al-Jariri, head of the Health Ministry office in Hadramout, told Arab News on Sunday. “Why would we hide information about new cases?”
The absence of coronavirus cases in Yemen “is expected given that the country has been on lockdown since the beginning of the war,” he said, denying rumors that some cases have been detected in Hadramout.

In Houthi-controlled provinces, where most of the country’s population lives, the Iran-backed militia halted UN flights from and into Sanaa and closed schools.
But in the streets of Al-Mukalla, Hadramout’s capital, people expressed skepticism about official reports that the country is free of coronavirus.
“I don’t trust them,” English teacher Abdullah Saleh told Arab News. “It’s impossible that they haven’t been able to record a suspected case. We’ve never seen them testing large gatherings inside cities.”
On the streets, life has been largely uninterrupted by the government’s precautionary measures as large gatherings are still taking place across the country.
On Saturday night, hundreds of football fans roamed the streets of Al-Mukalla honking cars, playing music and setting off fireworks following a local football tournament. Mosques, malls and shops are bustling with people.
“I can’t stop working. I’ll be burdened with debts if I stay at home,” said Abdullah, a middle-aged fish seller.
“The virus will face the fate of other diseases that die before spreading in Yemen. God will protect us.”

