Egypt to halt flights from Thursday to stem spread of coronavirus

Tourists take Luxor-bound EgyptAir flight from Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt October 9, 2019. Picture taken October 9, 2019. (Reuters)
CAIRO: Egypt will halt all air traffic at its airports from Thursday until March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Monday.
Egypt will sanitize hotels and tourist sites during the closure, he said in a news conference, adding that tourists now in the country would be able to complete their vacations.
Madbouly said Egypt’s strategic reserves of key commodities would last for months and there was no need for people to stock up.
He said local firms in the aviation sector would suffer losses of 2.25 billion Egyptian pounds ($143 million) due to the latest measures. The last plane allowed to depart would leave on Thursday, March 19, at noon.
Tourism is a key sector for the most populous Arab country. Tourism revenue rose to a record high of $12.57 billion in the financial year that ended in July.
Revenue continued to rise in the July-Sept quarter, the latest data published by the central bank, to $4.19 billion, the country’s best quarter ever.
Egypt closed schools and universities for two weeks on Sunday to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The number of cases rose to 150, information minister Osama Haikal said on Monday, up from 126 reported by Sunday.
Three people in Egypt have died from the virus.
Analysts have hailed Egypt for reforms tied to a $12 billion loan program with the International Monetary Fund agreed in 2016, which included devaluing the currency by about half, cutting energy subsidies and introducing a value-added tax.
Analysts say the spread of the virus makes Egypt, with its large tourism industry, vulnerable. A global trade downturn could also hurt Suez canal revenues, which came to $5.7 billion in 2019.
Lower oil prices will likely be neutral, since Egypt’s bill for hydrocarbon imports, at $15.5 billion, is virtually equal to what it earns from exports, mainly natural gas.
Worker remittances worth $25 billion annually could fall if Gulf countries, the biggest employer of expatriate Egyptians, scale back projects.
Several Gulf oil producers have halted or restricted international passenger flights to combat coronavirus. ($1 = 15.7500 Egyptian pounds)

Bahrain’s Gulf Air suspends dozens of routes due to coronavirus

Bahrain’s Gulf Air suspends dozens of routes due to coronavirus

  • Airline will continue flying to some major destinations, including London and Paris
  • Countries across the region are attempting to contain spread of the virus
DUBAI: Bahrain’s state-owned carrier Gulf Air on Monday temporarily suspended dozens of routes as the coronavirus outbreak batters demand for global air travel.
The airline, which has been loss-making for years, said it would only continue flights to 13 destinations including to London, Frankfurt and Paris from Wednesday until the end of the month.
All other destinations would be suspended, it said, which Reuters calculated amounted to around 40 routes based on destinations listed on Gulf Air’s website.
The airline did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside normal working hours.
Globally, airlines have canceled hundreds of flights due to the coronavirus, which has led to governments enforcing strict entry requirements to prevent the further spread of the deadly virus.

