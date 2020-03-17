You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines first country to suspend all financial markets as coronavirus spreads

Philippines first country to suspend all financial markets as coronavirus spreads

The Philippine Stock Exchange said trade was suspended until further notice ‘to ensure the safety of employees and traders.’ (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c2rcf

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines first country to suspend all financial markets as coronavirus spreads

  • Shutdown comes after some bourses around the world closed trading floors or paused trade
  • Raises the prospect other exchanges may follow
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA/SINGAPORE: The Philippine Stock Exchange closed indefinitely on Tuesday while currency and bond trading were suspended, the first market shutdowns worldwide in response to the coronavirus, with authorities citing risks to the safety of traders.
The shutdown comes after some bourses around the world closed trading floors or paused trade after withering falls in market value, but it is the first blanket market halt.
And while it was done for health reasons, amid a broad lockdown in the Philippines, it raises the prospect other exchanges may follow and has drawn analysts’ attention.
“Given the unprecedented speed of the slump in equity prices, it has been suggested that stock exchanges might be closed soon if things don’t turn around,” research house Capital Economics said in a note on Tuesday.
AdMacro research head Patrick Perret-Green had also raised the possibility in a note issued over the weekend, before the Philippines move.
“We have seen it before. I believe we could see it again,” he said. “Governments do not need or want the added stress and distraction at this time.”
The Philippine Stock Exchange said trade was suspended until further notice “to ensure the safety of employees and traders,” amid a broader national lockdown.
National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon cited the lockdown as the reason for the suspension of fixed income trade. Currency trading is to resume on March 18.
In Malaysia, where a similar lockdown comes into force on March 18, the securities regulator said all capital markets will operate as usual.
CME Group Inc. last week shut its storied trading floor in Chicago, to reduce large gatherings, and Mideast bourses have taken similar measures, though electronic trade remains available.
Kuwait’s exchange has suspended trade at least twice this month, after daily falls of more than 10 percent, while in Indonesia, Jakarta’s bourse has introduced new circuit breakers which halt trading for half an hour if the main index falls 5 percent.
That comes amid a swathe of short-selling restrictions in markets from South Korea to Italy and Spain.
Capital Economics, however, said closures are ineffective at salving investor sentiment. The consultancy expects — as in the Philippines — health reasons to be invoked should other bourses shut.
“On the rare occasions when stock markets have been shut in the US in the past, it has usually only been for practical reasons, such as after 9/11, rather than as means of trying to restore confidence ... (It) might not work in any case.
“Investors might end up selling anything else they could if they needed to raise cash in a hurry.”
Global markets are in meltdown as the pandemic spreads, with roughly $14 trillion in shareholder value erased and even safe assets such as gold have been sold to cover losses.
The Philippines benchmark index fell 8 percent on Monday and is down 20 percent for March so far, already its worst since October 2008.
“Eventually they will open,” said Mathan Somasundaram, market portfolio strategist at stockbroker Blue Ocean Equities in Sydney.

Topics: China Coronavirus Philippines Markets stocks

Related

Update
World
Coronavirus: Philippines impose home quarantine ‘to save ourselves from ourselves’
World
Philippines ‘not under martial law’ as troops ready for coronavirus lockdown in Manila

Aramco plans to speed up big crude output rise: CEO

Updated 35 min 4 sec ago
Frank Kane

Aramco plans to speed up big crude output rise: CEO

  • Additional efficiencies may be required and 2021 plan is under review, says CEO Amin Nasser
Updated 35 min 4 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, is working on plans to speed up a big rise in productive capacity as the battle for market share in the global crude business increases.

Amin Nasser, president and CEO, told analysts in a web broadcast that Aramco could produce 12 million barrels per day by next month, and reach 12.3 million barrels from existing inventory within months. That level could be sustained without any additional capital expenditure.

Pushing the total maximum sustainable capacity (MSC) to 13 million — as the Kingdom’s government has ordered — would take longer. He declined to give a timetable for that increase.

“We’ve just had the request to increase the MSC, and we’ll be doing it on an accelerated basis,” Nasser said in response to an analyst who noted that the last time the MSC was increased it took about six years to do so, between 2004 and 2010.

“The last time we had such a significant increase, it’s true that it took a number of years, but it was a different time and a different state of capital availability,” Nasser said.

“We do have the flexibility to accelerate it if required, and we’re currently looking at that. It depends if it’s agreed it should be within existing fields or the grassroots increment that we’ll be bringing in,” he added.

“That’s being evaluated right now, and depending on that decision we’ll be considering the time frame.”

The speed with which Aramco can push its MSC to 13 million barrels per day will help determine the overall state of the global oil market, as well as the response of other producers in Russia and the US.

The conference call was to help elaborate on Aramco’s financial results for 2019, announced the previous day. 

The figures showed net income of $88.2 billion, down on the previous year as lower output and prices met with difficult global macroeconomic conditions. 

Nasser said 80 percent of the reduction in income was due to factors outside Aramco’s control.

The company said in its results that it would reduce its capital expenditure from the $35 billion to $40 billion range indicated last year, to between $25 billion and $30 billion in the current year.

Nasser told an analyst that because of the hit to global demand from the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak, Aramco was considering a possible further reduction in capital expenditure for next year.

“Additional efficiencies may be required and the 2021 plan is under review,” he said, explaining that the increased gas output associated with higher oil production would enable Aramco to “optimize” spending on gas.

Much of the hour-long discussion — the first time Aramco has faced investors as a listed company — centered on the falling global demand from the global pandemic, which has led to a big fall in demand for energy.

“With regard to the impact of coronavirus, the situation is rapidly evolving and its impact on growth is uncertain,” he said.

“However, we’ll ensure that we’ll maintain the strength of our operations and our finances, and we’ve already taken steps to rationalize our planned 2020 capital spending,” he added.

“Our vision is clear. Our unique scale, low cost, low capital intensity and reliability deliver growth and outstanding returns while maintaining our position as the most reliable energy company. For example, we have more than five decades of reserves, so we don’t face the same production difficulties others do.”

In answer to an analyst’s question about future oil price levels, Nasser said: “We have lower costs than any other company. We can sustain a low oil price.”

The price of Brent crude fell to just above $30 per barrel during the conference call.

Nasser reiterated Aramco’s promise to prioritize dividend payments to nongovernment shareholders to maintain them at $75 billion per year, the latest dividend paid by a listed company in the world.

Aramco’s Chief Financial Officer Khalid Al-Dabbagh said the 2019 results showed that on four main financial criteria — profitability, cash flow, return on capital and dividends — Aramco was bigger than all the main independent oil companies combined.

Topics: Saudi Aramco

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco makes $88.2 billion profit in ‘difficult’ year
Business & Economy
‘Shock and awe’ at surge in Kingdom’s oil output Saudi Aramco boosts supply to record levels

Latest updates

Philippines first country to suspend all financial markets as coronavirus spreads
LIVE: Middle East grapples as cases of coronavirus outside of China increase
Saudi Arabia reports 15 new cases of coronavirus bringing total to 133
Imported coronavirus infections top new local cases in China for 4th day
US prosecutors drop Mueller-era case against Russian firm

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.