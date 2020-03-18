You are here

Markets rebound but still on edge as virus fears intensify

People walk on a bridge in Dubai. The stock markets in the region — which often track each other’s movements — went in different directions on Tuesday. (AFP)
Frank Kane

  • Stocks pulled back from the steep fall, but oil suffered another day of decline
DUBAI: Most global and regional financial markets saw a modest rebound as stocks pulled back from the steep falls of Monday, but oil suffered another day of decline.

Financial experts warned that sentiment was fragile and uncertain across financial markets in light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis and its effects on the global economy, despite an $850 billion stimulus proposed by US authorities.

Wall Street opened with a modest increase, with the main index — the S&P 500 — a couple of percentage points better off, after the big European bourses had experienced volatility throughout the day.

In the Middle East, the big markets — which often track each other’s movements — went in different directions.

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul closed 2.47 percent ahead, while the indices in the UAE were significantly in the red. Abu Dhabi was more than 6 percent lower and Dubai nearly 5 percent.

Analysts said the Saudi improvement was largely due to a better performance from its biggest stock, Saudi Aramco, which rose 4.68 percent to SR29.10 ($7.75) per share.

Aramco’s improvement came after a webcast conference between executives and investment analysts on Monday, and was achieved despite another worrying day in oil markets.

Brent crude, the Middle East benchmark, was trading below the psychologically significant $30-per-barrel mark most of the day, edging ever closer to the US West Texas International standard.

On both stock and oil, however, investment experts warned that financial markets were still on the brink as the economic effects of coronavirus continued to spread.

Investors were especially nervous by Chinese economic data showing much bigger falls in industrial output in the first two months of the year.

Tarek Fadlallah, chief executive of Nomura Asset Management’s Middle East business in Dubai, told Arab News: “Pricing financial assets during a period of unprecedented economic uncertainty is virtually impossible. There’s no way to know what will end up being cheap, or what may still be expensive.”  

Nouriel Roubini, the economist credited with having predicted the 2009 financial crisis, said “the mainstream convention wisdom is now that we will have two quarters of rolling recession,” spreading from Asia across the Middle East to Western markets. He pointed to worrying trends in global credit markets.

Oil sentiment was just as pessimistic as producers ramp up supply even as demand falls significantly.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs changed their forecast for Brent by mid-year to $20 per barrel, down from $30, because of “large commitments from core-OPEC for April/May deliveries.”

Topics: China Coronavirus

Researchers find further reforms needed to tackle economic challenges in Egypt

Updated 18 March 2020
Arab News

Researchers find further reforms needed to tackle economic challenges in Egypt

  • IMF-supported program succeeded in improving almost all macroeconomic indicators for the country’s economy
Updated 18 March 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: A program of economic reforms launched in 2016, supported by the International Monetary Fund, succeeded in improving most macroeconomic indicators for the Egyptian economy — but further reforms are needed to tackle problems that remain on the supply side, experts say.

In a policy paper titled “Egypt beyond economic stabilization: The road to sustainable growth,” Trends Research & Advisory, an independent think tank in Abu Dhabi, states that such a step would enhance the economy’s efficiency and help achieve sustainable and inclusive growth.

“As the reform program reached its conclusion in November 2019, with significant improvement in containing domestic absorption and in some structural issues, challenges remain for sustainable and inclusive economic growth,” according to the paper’s authors.

They found that one of the areas in need of improvement is stimulation of domestic private investment and foreign direct investment in sectors other than energy. Other areas that require policy attention include privatization, human capital development, efforts to reduce red tape and inefficiency, and redefining the roles of the public and private sectors.

The researchers said that the IMF-backed program succeeded in improving almost all macroeconomic indicators for the Egyptian economy. Real GDP growth increased from 4.3 percent in 2015/16 to 5.5 percent in 2018/19 and was estimated to be 6 percent in the medium term.

“The unemployment rate declined from 12.7 percent in 2015/16 to 8.8 percent in 2018/19,” according to the report. “As for the inflation rate, the initial evaluation and adjustment of fuel prices led to a spike in it that reached 29.8 percent in 2016/17, but the prudent monetary policy that tackled the second-round effects led to a continuous decline of the inflation rate to 12.4 percent by the end of 2018/19.”

The study found that consolidation efforts succeeded in reversing a primary deficit of 3.5 percent of the GDP in 2015/16 to a primary surplus of 2.0 percent in 2018/19. This helped reduce the overall budget deficit from 12.5 percent of GDP to 8.2 percent.

In addition, Egypt’s ranking in the Global Competitiveness Index improved as a result of the 2016 reforms program, climbing to 93rd out of 141 countries in 2019 compared with 100th out of 137 countries in 2017/18.

One of the most important recommendations of the study was the introduction of CHEP as an integrated structural policy framework for enhancing the supply side of the Egyptian economy. This is a suggested framework covering four major areas: competitiveness improvement, human capital development, efficiency enhancement, and private sector participation.

To achieve sustainable and inclusive growth, the study recommends the development of a policy framework for enhancing the supply side of the economy, driven by improving Egypt’s global ranking in international economic indexes.

“These reforms should target the policies related to improving human capital, increasing the role of the private sector through enhancing privatization and encouraging public-private partnerships, removing the remaining distortions, cutting red tape, and working mainly on achieving significant improvements in Egypt’s global ranking in almost all components of the Human Development Index, the Doing Business Index, and the Global Competitiveness Index,” the researchers suggest.

Topics: Egypt Egyptian economy IMF

