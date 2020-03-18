You are here

Panic buying forces British supermarkets to impose limits

Britain’s big grocers, including Sainsbury’s, have struggled for over a week to keep shelves stocked. (Reuters)
Updated 18 March 2020
Reuters

Panic buying forces British supermarkets to impose limits

  • Aisle after aisle were left empty with just ice cream and chocolate Easter eggs remaining at many major stores
  • Huge queues snaked around some supermarkets on Wednesday
Updated 18 March 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Panic buying by British shoppers escalated on Wednesday with shelves stripped bare by alarmed customers hoarding for the coronavirus isolation, prompting Tesco and Sainsbury’s to restrict purchases.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has faced criticism for acting too slowly and too cautiously to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, said on Tuesday that there was no reason to stockpile and that food supplies were safe.
In supermarkets across the land, though, shoppers were spooked. Aisle after aisle were left empty with just ice cream and chocolate Easter eggs remaining at many major stores. Huge queues snaked around some supermarkets on Wednesday, Reuters reporters said.
“It’s getting worse,” said a source at one of Britain’s major supermarket groups.
Sainsbury’s is to restrict customer purchases to combat panic buying. Tesco is allowing shoppers to purchase just two packs of certain items such as dried pasta, toilet roll and long-life milk.
Britain’s big grocers, including market leader Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, and Morrisons, along with discounters Aldi and Lidl, have struggled for over a week to keep shelves stocked.
“We have enough food coming into the system, but are limiting sales so that it stays on shelves for longer and can be bought by a larger numbers of customers,” Sainsbury’s Chief Executive Mike Coupe said in a letter to customers.
Aldi on Monday became the first UK grocer to introduce rationing, limiting customers to buying four items of any one product during each visit.
Morrisons cautioned it was facing extraordinary times.
“We are currently facing unprecedented challenges and uncertainty dealing with COVID-19,” the company’s chairman Andrew Higginson, and its CEO David Potts said.
The supermarket industry says it is working closely with suppliers to keep food moving through the system and is making more deliveries to stores to get shelves re-stocked.
It says supplies are still coming in from Europe, despite lock-downs in Italy, Spain and France.
One executive said the government was only just starting to understand the enormity of the crisis for the industry.
“They’re in asking questions mode, they’re certainly not in telling us anything mode. They’re trying to understand what we’re seeing rather than telling us to do anything specific.”
The second source added: “Government are asking questions, listening and planning, but we’d appreciate a bit more help to get things moving.”
The source said the government could help by lifting restrictions on driver hours and relaxing Groceries Supply Code of Practice regulations which slow the industry down.
Reuters reported on Monday that supermarket groups are working on plans to streamline their operations by cutting cafes, counters and other services to enable a depleted workforce to maintain basic provisions.

BMW to shut down European factories over virus

Updated 18 March 2020
AFP

BMW to shut down European factories over virus

  • BMW warned that profits this year would be significantly lower as a result of the crisis
  • The German government has already simplified rules governing compensation for workers whose hours are slashed during the crisis
Updated 18 March 2020
AFP

FRANKFURT: German carmaker BMW said Wednesday it would close European and South African factories accounting for half its output for a month, matching other car giants stricken by coronavirus containment measures.

It also warned that profits this year would be significantly lower as a result of the crisis.

“From today, we will shut down our European car factories and the Rosslyn factory in South Africa,” chief executive Oliver Zipse said, adding that the interruption is expected for now to last “until April 19.”

BMW’s factories around Europe — in Bavaria, elsewhere in Germany and further afield — combined with the South Africa plant accounted for half the 2.56 million cars the group built in 2019.

Around Europe, other manufacturers including Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler, Volkswagen, Ford, Fiat and Peugeot have also moved to shut factory doors through the coronavirus crisis.

“As for many goods, demand for cars will sink sharply” because of the virus and associated containment measures, BMW CEO Zipse said.

Workers at the Munich-based group benefit from “highly flexible and effective working-time tools” that can help cushion the impact, he added.

The German government has already simplified rules governing compensation for workers whose hours are slashed during the crisis.

BMW finance director Nicolas Peter said the group now expects pre-tax profits this year to be “significantly lower” than the 7.1 billion euros ($7.8 billion) reported in 2019.

“Measures related to the coronavirus will have a significant impact on the course of our business,” Peter said.

Topics: China Coronavirus

