Saudi Arabia announces 48 new coronavirus cases as total reaches 392

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health announced 48 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. (Reuters)
Updated 21 March 2020
Arab News

  Eight new recoveries were announced, meaning 16 people in Saudi Arabia have recovered from the virus
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health announced 48 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 392. 

Also on Saturday, eight new recoveries were announced, meaning 16 people in Saudi Arabia have recovered from the virus.

The ministry urged all citizens and residents to follow all the guidelines and directives designed to limit the spread of the virus. Important precautionary measures to protect individuals and the wider community include avoiding shaking hands with people, washing your hands frequently and avoiding contact with groups of people.

Saudi Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said that all social gatherings, even if they are at home, are dangerous and should be avoided. 

Saudi Arabia announced 70 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, eleven of the whom were identified as they flew back to the Kingdom from Morocco, India, Jordan, the Philippines, The UK, the UAE and Switzerland. They were taken directly from the airports they arrived at to hospitals where they were placed in quarantine.

Anyone concerned about the virus, or who wants more information about it and precautions that can be taken, can contact the ministry’s service center on the toll-free number, 937. Only official sources can be relied on to provide accurate information, the ministry added.
 

As quarantine drags on, Saudis struggle to seek sustenance

Hala Tashkandi

  • Opinions are divided on whether food delivery is entirely safe or necessary
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s favorite pastime of going out to eat has become — at least for now — a thing of the past. With the country’s restaurants closed for dine-in customers and only open for delivery and takeout, the country’s food delivery apps have seen an unprecedented surge of customers.

From apps that have been around since the beginning, such as Talabat and HungerStation, to newer ones like Jahez, Carriage, and Lugmety, the appeal of having food delivered right to your door has never been stronger.

However, despite frequent reassurances from both the apps themselves and their partner restaurants, as well as the government clamping down on hygiene and safety practices in all restaurants, opinions are divided on whether food delivery is entirely safe or necessary.

Khawla Mukhtar, a mother of five, told Arab News that she never liked the idea of food delivery apps, and she likes it even less now.

“I was always skeptical of them because I don’t like the idea of so many strangers knowing my name and where I live. Now it’s even less safe, because you don’t know how many people they’ve already been delivering food to, or whom they’ve interacted with on their off time,” she said.

Mukhtar is doing her best to prepare all three of her family’s daily meals at home with ingredients she picks carefully at the supermarket.

“I shop once a week, and I don’t hoard or stockpile food. I just take what I need. I try not to get anything raw or exposed, only things that are sealed or foods I can cook at a high enough temperature to kill any viruses or bacteria, just in case,” she said.

Not everyone has the luxury of cooking at home, though. In some cases, such as that of university student Faisal Al-Rashed, not having a kitchen to begin with can mean that food delivery is the only option.

“I live in a very small apartment without a stove. I only have a microwave and a mini fridge. I’ve basically been eating out every day and going home to Al-Kharj to see my parents every other weekend or so. That’s the only time I get home-cooked food unless someone invites me to their house,” he said.

Al-Rashed told Arab News that he tries to make healthy choices to the best of his ability. If he is able to, he reheats the food in the microwave to be safe, but he called the experience “miserable” and prays that the quarantine ends soon.

“When this is over, I’m getting a hot plate and a toaster oven, and I’m going to see my mom for a month and have her teach me every recipe she knows,” he joked.

There are those who have tried to find a balance in the chaos, such as Amal Al-Dabbagh, who told Arab News that cooking three meals a day on top of homeschooling her kids and juggling work from home is “simply impossible.”

“Sometimes I’ll cave and let them get food from outside the house, but I won’t use a delivery app. I’ll send my own driver to the restaurant and have him pick up the food. I trust him enough to be careful and protect himself,” she said.

PARTICLE: Delivery apps you can make use of during the quarantine

Food:

  • HungerStation
  • Talabat
  • Jahez
  • Carriage
  • Lugmety
  • UberEats
  • Grocery delivery:
  • Nana Direct
  • Misc.:
  • Mrsool
