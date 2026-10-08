SALFIT: Israeli forces on Thursday closed agricultural roads in the western area of Deir Ballut, in the central West Bank district of Salfit, while settlers attacked agricultural land in the nearby town of Kafr Al-Dik.

Local sources said that Israeli bulldozers blocked several agricultural roads in western Deir Ballut with earth barriers, preventing farmers from reaching their lands.

In Kafr Al-Dik, settlers attacked agricultural land owned by farmer Ali Abdullah Qassem in the northern part of the town.

They broke and damaged olive trees, tampered with their fruit and damaged an agricultural room on the property, according to the sources.

The attacks come during the olive harvest season amid continued settler attacks against Palestinian farmers and their lands across the occupied territory.

Settler attacks in the areas of Burqa and Sahl Ramin on Wednesday resulted in the killing of Ali Hassan Yasser Al-Bazzari, 44, and the injury of 16 others.

Settlers attacked Palestinian olive harvesters in the town of Abwein, north of Ramallah, and the village of Al-Laban Al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus.

Local sources said settlers, protected by Israeli soldiers, attacked olive harvesters and forced them to leave their land in the eastern and northern areas of Abwein and the western and northern areas of Al-Laban Al-Sharqiya. They also attacked a farmer’s vehicle.