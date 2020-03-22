You are here

Emirates suspends Nigerian and some Europe, US flights

Emirates airline officials attend to passengers leaving Lagos, Nigeria. The airline is expected to suspend flights to and from the West African nation imminently. (Reuters)
  • German and French routes cut, along with New York and New Jersey, as pandemic continues
DUBAI: Emirates, one of the world’s biggest international airlines, is suspending all flights to France and Germany, Nigeria, and New York and New Jersey in the US, due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to internal emails seen by Reuters.

The state-owned airline has already suspended dozens of international routes, crucial to its Dubai hub that is dependent on millions of passengers passing through it every year.

Flights to France, Germany and Nigeria would be suspended from March 23, until further notice, a company email said.

Emirates operates services to French cities of Paris, Lyon and Nice, Germany’s Frankfurt, Munich, Duesseldorf and Hamburg, and Nigeria’s Abuja and Lagos.

Flights to New York JFK and New Jersey’s Newark EWR would be suspended from March 24 until further notice, another company email said.

Emirates did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The airline said in the emails it was suspending the flights because of measures and restrictions imposed to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said on Saturday it was suspending flights to Pakistan’s Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore from March 21, Belgium’s Brussels from March 22 and Switzerland’s Zurich from March 24.

Governments around the world have imposed tight entry requirements and in some instances suspended flights.

The UAE, which has reported 140 cases of the virus, including two deaths, has temporarily banned all foreigners from entering the country, including residents.

Middle East airlines are facing a liquidity crisis, putting hundreds of thousands of jobs across the region at risk because of the virus epidemic that has shattered global travel demand, the industry’s largest body warned on Thursday.

Amazon raises overtime pay for warehouse workers

Amazon raises overtime pay for warehouse workers

  • Hourly workers at the warehouses will receive double pay after 40 hours for overtime, up from the 1.5-times rate, from March 15 to May 9
  • This is the second time the e-commerce giant announced an improvement in pay for its workers in a week
SEATTLE: Amazon.com Inc. said on Saturday it is raising overtime pay for associates working in its US warehouses, as the world’s largest online retailer tries to meet the rapidly growing demand for online shopping from consumers stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak.
Hourly workers at the warehouses will receive double pay after 40 hours for overtime, up from the 1.5-times rate, from March 15 to May 9, the announcement said.
“All hourly associates working in the US Ops network will receive double their regular hourly rate for every overtime hour worked in a workweek,” the company said in a statement. “This temporary increased overtime pay is effective March 15, 2020 and will continue through May 9. 2020.”
This is the second time the e-commerce giant announced an improvement in pay for its workers in a week. On Monday, Amazon hiked the hourly rate for associates to $17 from $15 and announced plans to hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States as the virus outbreak boosts online orders.
As the virus spreads across the United States, Amazon has offered unlimited unpaid time off to encourage employees to stay home if they don’t feel well. It has also staggered workers shifts and prohibited employees from sitting next to each other in the lunchroom to limit contact.
But four Democratic US senators, including Cory Booker and Bernie Sanders on Friday expressed concern in a letter to Amazon’s Chief Executive Jeff Bezos that the world’s largest online retailer has not taken enough measures to protect its warehouse staff. They specifically asked if the company would provide “time-and-a-half” hazard pay for its workers. {nL1N2BE02N]
Amazon on Thursday reported its first employee in the United States tested positive for the virus, forcing the company to temporarily shutter a warehouse in New York.
As the virus spreads across the United States, several clothing retailers and department-store chains have shut stores and cafe and restaurant operators have closed down or limited services to delivery and take-away.
Online retailers and grocery stores are trying to capture rising demand as more Americans are ordered to stay at home to reduce the spread of the outbreak.
Rival retailer Walmart Inc. said on Thursday it plans to hire 150,000 hourly associates in the US and announced $550 million in cash bonuses to reward workers.
The highly contagious coronavirus has infected more than 274,800 people across the world and led to more than 11,300 deaths globally forcing governments across the world to issue mass lockdowns of people in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

