You are here

  • Home
  • Virus aid bill includes $3,000 for families, $4 trillion liquidity for US federal government

Opinion

Frank Kane

World hopes the American bazooka will hit the spot

Read article

Virus aid bill includes $3,000 for families, $4 trillion liquidity for US federal government

A man walks by a closed theater in Los Angeles, during the novel coronavirus outbreak. Some 40 million residents of California were ordered to stay at home. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8wx3v

Updated 23 March 2020
Reuters

Virus aid bill includes $3,000 for families, $4 trillion liquidity for US federal government

  • Further steps likely to be taken if the crisis did not abate in 10 to 12 weeks, says US treasury secretary
Updated 23 March 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The coronavirus economic relief bill being finalized by the US Congress will include a one-time $3,000 payment for families and allow the Federal Reserve to leverage up to $4 trillion of liquidity to support the nation’s economy, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday.

Mnuchin, speaking on the “Fox News Sunday” television program, said the additional liquidity measures would allow the US central bank to help a broad base of businesses to get through next 90 to 120 days.

Trump administration officials hoped to see a vote on Monday, Mnuchin said, adding that further steps could be taken if the crisis did not abate in 10 to 12 weeks.

Mnuchin said the US economy would clearly take a hit from the health crisis, but should rebound once the new coronavirus has been contained.

“We need to get the money into the economy now. If we do that, we think we can stabilize the economy,” he said.

Nearly one in four Americans, or 80 million people, were under orders to close up shop and stay home as New York, California, Illinois, Connecticut and New Jersey instituted statewide lockdowns to try to contain the rapid spread of the highly contagious respiratory illness.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Mnuchin downplayed a question about a possible recession, calling it a “technical question” that was not “terribly relevant” in the current situation since the government was effectively shutting down large parts of the economy to slow the virus.”

“When people focus on recessions, it’s normally because of a prolonged economic environment,” Mnuchin said. “This is a very unique situation that we’ve never had before. This is the government has self-imposed shutting down large parts of the economy. And as soon as we can get the medical situation under control, we’re going to reopen it.”

Mnuchin declined to comment specifically about a Washington Post report that the Trump administration did not act on repeated warnings about the potential impact of the coronavirus from the US intelligence community, but said no one expected the crisis to escalate as quickly as it had.

“I don’t think that anybody should second guess the government’s actions,” Mnuchin said. “This has been moving very quickly and I think we’ve responded appropriately.”

Topics: China Coronavirus US coronavirus stimulus package

Related

World
Trump says US on top as outbreak shuts largest cities
Middle-East
UAE suspending all passenger flights to curb spread of coronavirus

SoftBank to sell up to $41 bn in assets to buy shares, reduce debt

Updated 23 March 2020
AFP

SoftBank to sell up to $41 bn in assets to buy shares, reduce debt

  • News of the massive buyback sent SoftBank stock limit-up
  • It would buy back $18 billion of its stock, with the remaining money to be used on debt, bond buybacks and cash reserves
Updated 23 March 2020
AFP

TOKYO: SoftBank Group said Monday it would sell up to $41 billion in assets to finance a stock buyback, reduce debts and increase its cash reserves.
In a statement, it said it would buy back $18 billion of its stock, with the remaining money to be used on debt, bond buybacks and cash reserves, setting a four-quarter timetable for the transactions.
News of the massive buyback sent SoftBank stock limit-up, soaring more than 18 percent in the last hour of trade in Tokyo.
“This program will be the largest share buyback and will result in the largest increase in cash balance in the history of SBG, reflecting the firm and unwavering confidence we have in our business,” the firm’s chairman Masayoshi Son said in a statement.
“This will allow us to strengthen our balance sheet while significantly reducing debt,” he added, saying the assets being sold account for “less than 20 percent of the Company’s current asset value.”
The statement said the firm believes its shares are currently “substantially undervalued” and that the buyback would see 45 percent of the firm’s stock repurchased and retired.
It said the massive program would “further strengthen its balance sheet and enhance its credit rating.”
SoftBank has seen its stock sink in recent weeks on worries about the liquidity of the heavily indebted company, as global financial markets are roiled by fears about the economic consequences of the pandemic.
It had already announced a massive share buyback that prompted S&P Global Ratings to cut the firm’s outlook to negative, a move some analysts said misinterpreted the company’s health.
Some said Monday’s move should also be viewed positively.
“It’s not a bad strategy to use their cash for buying back shares when the outlook of the market and the economy is very uncertain,” Yoshihiro Okumura, general manager at Chibagin Asset Management, told AFP.
“The market took the surprise announcement positively at a time when it’s hard to find good investment destinations.”

Topics: SoftBank China Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronavirus China

Related

Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Countries in the Middle East impose curfew to curb the global spread of coronavirus
Middle-East
UAE closes shopping malls for two weeks as a coronavirus precaution

Latest updates

Moroccan King Mohammad VI orders military to join battle against coronavirus
Syria announces first case of novel coronavirus
Britain brings in army to get protective kit to health workers
UN to create global coronavirus fund
Facebook aims its Messenger at coronavirus battle

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.