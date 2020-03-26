Football, tennis celebrities donate big amounts to coronavirus battle

You are here

This combination photo shows, from left, soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who have each donated 1 million euros ($1.08 million) to help with the battle against the new coronavirus. (AP Photo)
Updated 26 March 2020
REUTERS:

  • Messi and Guardiola donated 1 million euros each; Ronaldo donated lifesaving equipment
  • Former tennis world No. 1 Federer and his wife donated 1 million Swiss Francs
MADRID: Roger Federer, Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola and Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday poured in their support for the battle against the coronavirus as the death toll in Europe jumped further.
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola started the ball rolling by each donating one million euros ($1.08 million).
Argentina international Messi’s donation will be split between Hospital Clinic in Barcelona and another medical center in his home country, according to a report in Marca.
“Leo Messi made a donation to the clinic to fight the coronavirus,” Hospital Clinic wrote on Twitter. “Thank you very much, Leo, for your commitment and your support.”
Former Barcelona player and manager Guardiola made his contribution to a campaign launched by the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and Medical College of Barcelona.
“Pep Guardiola has made a donation of one million euros to the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation for the acquisition and supply of health equipment to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic,” said a statement from the College.
“The donation campaign promoted by the Medical College of Barcelona and managed through the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation aims to collect medical materials and financial contributions from collegiate doctors and the general population, for the purchase of medical equipment and equipment that is currently lacking in health centers in Catalonia.
“It will also help finance the alternative production, through 3D printing and other methods, of respirators and personal protection equipment for health care staff.”
Before Guardiola made his donation, the campaign had raised 33,000 euros in three days.
Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes also came together to donate lifesaving equipment to Portuguese hospitals.




Swiss tennis champion Roger Federer and his wife Mirka have donated 1 million of Swiss francs "for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland" and have called on others on March 25, 2020 to add their support. (AFP / Johannes Eisele)


Federer's donation
Tennis superstar Federer of Switzerland and his wife donated one million Swiss Francs ($1.02 million) to vulnerable families in his native Switzerland.
"These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind," Federer wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.
"Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland."
Globally, more than 420,700 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 18,820 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Switzerland has nearly 9,900 confirmed cases with 122 deaths.
"Our contribution is just a start," Federer added. "We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis."
Federer, a 20-times Grand Slam winner, is currently recovering from a knee surgery he underwent last month and was targeting a return in June in time for Wimbledon.
The tennis season is, however, suspended until June 7 due to the pandemic.
Spain is the country worst affected by the disease in Europe outside of Italy, with 2,696 deaths and almost 40,000 positive cases.
The region of Catalonia, where Guardiola is from and where Messi has lived since joining Barca aged 13, is one of the worst-affected parts of the country.
