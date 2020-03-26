You are here

LIVE: G20 pledges to unite against coronavirus pandemic after Saudi Arabia leads extraordinary summit

France's president Emmanuel Macron during the G20 virtual summit, chaired by King Salman of Saudi Arabia. (AP)
South Korea's president Moon Jae-in during the G20 virtual summit, chaired by King Salman of Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
EU's Charles Michel during the G20 virtual summit, chaired by King Salman of Saudi Arabia. (AP)
Russia's president Vladimir Putin during the G20 virtual summit, chaired by King Salman of Saudi Arabia. (AP)
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's King Salman is leading  a extraordinary meeting of the Group of 20 leaders (G20) where all delegates are putting social distancing to the extreme in a virtual conference, with all delegates dialling in from around the world. 

The meeting will discuss steps how on to combat the coronavirus pandemic that has forced three billion people into lockdown and claimed more than 21,000 lives and crippled global economies.

(All times are GMT)

16:00 -  Britain pledged on Thursday to contribute 210 million pounds ($253 million) to the international coalition to find a vaccine against coronavirus following a virtual summit of G20 leaders.

"My call to every G20 country and to governments around the world is to step up and help us defeat this virus," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. 

15:30 – The World Bank president, David Malpass said after the G20 summit eneded that his board is finalizing a package of coronavirus relief valued at up to $160 billion over the next 15 months.

"The goals are to shorten the time to recovery; create conditions for growth; support small and medium enterprises; and help protect the poor and vulnerable," Malpass said,

15:20 –  Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged G20 countries to remove trade barriers in an effort to spur a global recovery after the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Xi urged G20 members to cut tariffs, remove barriers and facilitate the unfettered flow of trade" during his remarks at the emergency online summit, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

15:15 – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged in an open letter that the G20 act quickly to prevent irrecoverable damage to the airline industry that has been shaken by the coronavirus crisis.

"The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic around the globe and the resulting government-mandated border closings and travel restrictions have led to the destruction of air travel demand," IATA Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac wrote in the letter.

15:10  – South African President Ramaphosa calls on richer countries to support the continent's economies via stimulus packages to mitigate the devastation caused by the coronavirus.

15:00 – Russian President Vladimir Putin says G20 countries need a common plan to support their economies and suggest creating a special fund under IMF control to fight coronavirus.

14:50 – The full text of the final statement can be read here:

14:35 –G20 leaders have released a final statement after their virtual summit in which they said: 

* G20 nations to inject $5 trillion into global economy

* G20 will do whatever it takes to overcome coronavirus pandemic

* G20 is committed to presenting a united front against coronavirus

* G20 leaders are committed to restoring confidence, preserving financial stability, reviving growth and recovering stronger

* G20 leaders  are committed to protect lives, safeguard jobs and income

14:00 - World leaders connected via video in a show of unity for the meeting chaired by King Salman on Thursday, some of which can be seen below. READ KING SALMAN'S ADDRESS IN FULL HERE.

13:40 – Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the G20 extraordinary summit sent a message of solidarity to the world from Riyadh that we must work together to prevail over the coronavirus pandemic.

12:25 – King Salman told delegates in his opening speech that they all needed to take firm measures against the coronavirus crisis.

He offered his “sincere condolences” to those countries where people have died, and wished a speedy recovery to those who had the infection.

He added that the world was looking on the leaders of the Group of 20 nations to help combat coronavirus, which is crippling the world’s economy.

He said that the World Health Organisation had Saudi Arabia’s full support in its fight against coronavirus and will aid cooperation in developing a vaccine

09:00 - A message is shared online from King Salman calling for the leaders to unite in the fight against coronavirus.

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman urged G20 leaders on Thursday to take firm measures and “effective and coordinated” action to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Arabia, which holds the G20 presidency this year, called an extraordinary meeting to discuss global efforts to deal with the coronavirus crisis, which has infected nearly 500,000 people and claimed more than 21,000 lives.

Chairing the virtual meeting with the leaders of the group via video, the king said the nations in the bloc also needed to assist developing nations and fund research into finding a vaccine against the virus.

“It is our responsibility to extend a helping hand to developing countries and least developed countries to enable them to build their capacities and improve their infrastructure to overcome this crisis and its repercussions,”the king said.

“This crisis requires a global response, and the world is counting on us to cooperate and work together to face it.

"We must also strengthen the global preparedness to counter infectious diseases that may spread in the future."

SPEECH IN FULL BELOW

Your Majesties, Your Excellencies, Your Highnesses,
Ladies and Gentlemen,
In the beginning I’d like to welcome all of you to this extraordinary summit, thanking you all for your participation.

We are holding this meeting to carry out our responsibilities as the leaders of the world’s largest economies, in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which requires that we take firm measures on various fronts. This pandemic has greatly taken toll on human lives and caused tremendous suffering to many people around the world. And here, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to all countries around the world and to their respective citizens over the lives lost to this pandemic, wishing speedy recovery for all those who are infected.
The impact of this pandemic has spread to reach the global economy, financial markets, trade, and global supply chains, hampering growth and development and reversing the gains accomplished in the previous years.

This human crisis requires a global response. The world counts on us to come together and cooperate in order to face this challenge.
On the health front, the Saudi G20 Presidency took the lead and worked with partners and relevant organizations to take all necessary actions in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard people’s health. And, here, we value the effective measures adopted by different countries in this regard. We reaffirm our full support for the World Health Organization in coordinating the efforts to counter this pandemic. To complement these efforts, the G20 must assume the responsibility of reinforcing cooperation in financing research and development for therapeutics and a vaccine for COVID-19 and ensure the availability of the vital medical supplies and equipment. We must also strengthen the global preparedness to counter infectious diseases that may spread in the future.

On the economic front, amid the slowdown in global growth and the turmoil in financial markets, the G20 has a pivotal role in countering the economic and social impact of this pandemic. Therefore, we must have an effective and coordinated response to this pandemic and restore confidence in the global economy. The Presidency welcomes the policies and measures taken by countries to revive their respective economies, including stimulus packages, precautionary measures, sector targeted policies, and job protection measures. But despite the importance of any country’s individual responses, it is our duty to strengthen cooperation and coordination in all aspects of the adopted economic policies.

On the trade front, the G20 must send a strong signal to restore confidence in the global economy by resuming, as soon as possible, the normal flow of goods and services, especially vital medical supplies.
In addition, it is our responsibility to extend a helping hand to developing countries and least developed countries to enable them to build their capacities and improve their infrastructure to overcome this crisis and its repercussions.
The G20 has previously proven its effectiveness in mitigating the severity of the global financial crisis and its ability to overcome it. Today, through our cooperation, we are confident that we, together, will overcome this crisis, and move forward towards a future where all people thrive, prosper and are healthy.

Thank you very much.

May peace, mercy, and blessings of god be upon you.

