You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysia announces $58 billion stimulus package to cushion impact of coronavirus

Malaysia announces $58 billion stimulus package to cushion impact of coronavirus

People watch live telecast of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s speech on COVID-19 stimulus package in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, March 27, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n9hgv

Updated 27 March 2020
Reuters

Malaysia announces $58 billion stimulus package to cushion impact of coronavirus

  • Number of confirmed infections in Malaysia has doubled this week to over 2,000, the highest in Southeast Asia, with 23 deaths
Updated 27 March 2020
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia announced a stimulus package worth 250-billion ringgit ($58.28 billion) on Friday, its second in a month, to help cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of confirmed infections in Malaysia has doubled this week to over 2,000, the highest in Southeast Asia, with 23 deaths. The government has extended curbs on travel and movement until April 14 in an attempt to contain its spread.
“We are a nation at war with invisible forces. The situation we are now facing is unprecedented in history,” Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin Muhyiddin said in a televised address to announce the support package.
“This unprecedented situation of course requires unprecedented measures. So, my dear brothers and sisters, and the children of this beloved country... please bear with me and my friends in the cabinet and the government.”
The new package largely includes one-off payments and discounts on utilities for people whose livelihoods have been affected by the pandemic, and to help small and medium-sized enterprises stay afloat and retain their staff.
The government will also set up a 50-billion ringgit loan scheme for larger companies, which will offer guarantees of up to 80 percent of the sum borrowed to shore up working capital in the corporate sector.
About 128 billion ringgit will be spent on public welfare measures, with 100 billion used to support businesses.
The package is in addition to a 20 billion ringgit stimulus plan announced last month.

Topics: Malaysia China Coronavirus

Related

World
Malaysia reports 235 new coronavirus cases in biggest daily jump
Special
World
Malaysia extends anti-virus lockdown as cases reach 1,800

Moody’s expects Russian coronavirus response to pressure bank ratings

Updated 27 March 2020
Reuters

Moody’s expects Russian coronavirus response to pressure bank ratings

  • Its central bank decided not to lower rates to spur economic activity, as other major central banks did
Updated 27 March 2020
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s unique policy response to the coronavirus pandemic will put pressure on the credit ratings of its banks, Moody’s forecast on Friday, while Standard & Poor’s said the banking system has adequate capital and liquidity buffers.
Standard & Poor’s confirmed Russia’s sovereign rating at BBB- with a stable outlook, but said the economy is likely to contract by 0.8 percent this year. Russia has been hit by an oil price slump, a falling rouble and the coronavirus outbreak.
President Vladimir Putin has proposed various measures to support families and businesses, including taxing interest on deposits of more than 1 million roubles ($12,812).
Russia’s reaction differs to that of other states. Its central bank decided not to lower rates to spur economic activity, as other major central banks did.
“Instead of providing financial help from reserves and raising new debt, the Russian state prefers to shuffle off the burden of anti-crisis measures onto business and households,” BCS Brokerage said.
Moody’s said the move to tax interest on deposits, which Putin said would help allocate extra funds to fight the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, will affect 55.3 percent of the nominal amount of retail deposits, citing Russia’s state Deposit Insurance Agency data.
“We expect that some depositors in this category may opt to reduce their deposits to avoid the tax, converting roubles to foreign currencies or investment instruments,” Moody’s said.
Putin’s decree, which he announced on state TV on Wednesday and included a grace period on interest and principal payments to borrowers, raised concerns among households and in markets.
Government officials sought to explain the details, with Finance Minister Anton Siluanov saying that new taxes will be only be imposed in 2022 and will be applied to interest earned on banks’ deposits and investment in stocks in 2021.
New taxes will not be imposed on investments in Russian corporate bonds, Siluanov said.
Moody’s said that if there is a prolonged economic slump, at least 10 percent of all retail borrowers in Russia would qualify for the grace period and banks would lose or receive late 5 percent of the sector’s total annual profits.
“Putin’s initiatives put pressure on banks, a credit negative,” Moody’s, which rates Russia Baa3 with a stable outlook, said in a statement.
The finance ministry has not yet disclosed the impact of Putin’s pledges for Russia’s budget, which is already under pressure from low oil prices. Alfa Bank estimates the tax on retail deposits may bring in around 100 billion roubles a year.

Topics: China Coronavirus Russia

Related

World
Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call
World
Moscow bans events, closes most shops to curb coronavirus spread

Latest updates

Couple to run Dubai balcony marathon to beat coronavirus blues
Bob Dylan drops first original music in nearly a decade
Serbian man gets 3 years for not staying home
Fighting escalates in Libya despite coronavirus threat
Moody’s expects Russian coronavirus response to pressure bank ratings

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.