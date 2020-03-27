You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan government unveils negotiating team for Taliban talks

Afghan government unveils negotiating team for Taliban talks

Outgoing Commander of Resolute Support forces and United States forces in Afghanistan, US Army General John Campbell, right, and head of Afghan government peace negotiating team Mohammad Masoom Stanikzai, left, March 2, 2016 file photo. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/guyw9

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Afghan government unveils negotiating team for Taliban talks

  • Move a crucial step in bringing the warring parties to the table and getting a floundering, US-led peace process back on track
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: The Afghan government has finalized a 21-member team — including five women — who will negotiate with the Taliban in upcoming talks aimed at ending Afghanistan’s 18-year-old conflict, officials said Friday.
The move is a crucial step in bringing the warring parties to the table and getting a floundering, US-led peace process back on track.
Under a deal signed by the US and the Taliban last month, the insurgents agreed to commit to starting talks with the Afghan government and discuss a possible cease-fire.
Up until now, the Taliban has refused to meet with the administration of President Ashraf Ghani, calling him an American stooge.
In return for starting talks and other commitments, the US and foreign partner forces will withdraw from Afghanistan over the next 14 months.
The negotiating team was supposed to be unveiled weeks ago, with the “intra-Afghan” talks with the Taliban meant to get underway March 10 in Oslo.
But Kabul has been gripped by a fresh political crisis, with Ghani’s legitimacy being challenged by his rival Abdullah Abdullah, who has also proclaimed himself president.
The negotiating team will be led by former Afghan intelligence chief Masoom Stanekzai, who as a Pashtun shares a tribal identity with the Taliban.
While there was no immediate indication of whether Abdullah supports the team’s composition, it includes Batur Dostum whose father Abdul Rashid Dostum — a notorious former warlord — is a staunch Abdullah ally.
In a statement, Afghanistan’s peace ministry said Ghani “wishes the delegation success and calls on them to consider, at all stages of negotiations, the best interest of the country, the shared values of the Afghan people, and the principle stand of the country for a united Afghanistan.”
Among the five women delegates is Habiba Sarabi, deputy leader of the government’s High Peace Council. Sarabi is a Hazara, the predominantly Shiite ethnic group that the Taliban have repeatedly targeted.
Another woman delegate is Fawzia Koofi, an ethnic Tajik and a woman’s rights activist who has been a vocal Taliban critic.
During their reign across much of Afghanistan from 1996-2001, the Taliban forced women to stay at home, banned female education and frequently executed women on flimsy allegations of adultery.
It is not clear when or where the “intra-Afghan” talks will start. Given the coronavirus pandemic, officials say there is a chance they could begin via videoconference.
On Wednesday, the government said it would meet directly with Taliban members to discuss a massive prisoner swap that would see the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners and 1,000 from the government side.
That exchange had also been agreed in the US-Taliban deal, even though Ghani is not a signatory.
The US has left Ghani little choice but to get on board with the deal, and this week Washington cut $1 billion in US aid amid continued bickering between Ghani and Abdullah, and has threatened deeper cuts if Kabul does not resolve its political infighting.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Special
World
Ghani tries to play down impact of US aid cut to Afghanistan

Boris tests positive for coronavirus

Updated 12 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Boris tests positive for coronavirus

  • He is self-isolating but will still lead the government’s response to the outbreak
Updated 12 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus and was self-isolating but would still lead the government’s response to the outbreak.

A Downing Street spokesman said Johnson, 55, experienced mild symptoms on Thursday — a day after he answered at the prime minister’s weekly question-and-answer session in parliament’s House of Commons chamber.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” Johnson said. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

It was not immediately clear how many Downing Street staff and senior ministers would now need to isolate given that many have had contact with Johnson over recent days and weeks.

When Britain clapped health workers on Thursday evening, Johnson and his finance minister Rishi Sunak came out of separate entrances on Downing Street and did not come into close contact, according to a Reuters photographer at the scene.

Previously the government has said that Johnson had the option to delegate to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab if needed.

“The prime minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty,” the spokesman said.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive,” the spokesman said.

So far, 578 people in the United Kingdom have died after testing positive for coronavirus and the number of confirmed cases has risen to 11,658. The UK toll is the seventh worst in the world, after Italy, Spain, China, Iran, France and the United States, according to a Reuters tally.

Britain’s Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week but is in good health and is now self-isolating at his residence in Scotland with mild symptoms along with his wife Camilla, who tested negative, his office said.

 

Topics: China Coronavirus Boris Johnson

Related

World
Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
Business & Economy
Britain’s Heathrow to shrink operations during coronavirus

Latest updates

Afghan government unveils negotiating team for Taliban talks
RESCUE PACKAGES AND UNEMPLOYMENT
Boris tests positive for coronavirus
International tourism to plunge up to 30% due to virus: UN
Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 769 overnight to 4,858

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.