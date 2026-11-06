Sydney: An elderly woman wounded in last year’s mass shooting at Bondi Beach has died from complications linked to her injuries, a Jewish community group said on Friday.

A father-and-son duo are accused of killing 15 people and wounding dozens more in an attack at the famous beach on December 14 last year.

Eva Geller, 90, died in hospital almost 11 months after she was shot while attending a Hanukkah event, the Executive Council of Australian Jewry said in a statement.

“It is reported that she developed an infection as a result of her wounds and was admitted to hospital, where she passed away overnight,” the group said.

“We wish her family long life.”

Geller had been repeatedly hospitalized in the wake of the attack, local media reported.

New South Wales Police said they were speaking with the coroner and awaiting further advice.

Alleged shooter Naveed Akram remains in custody and has been charged with 15 murders, committing a terrorist act, and dozens of other serious offenses.

His father Sajid Akram, 50, was shot and killed by police during the December 14 attack.