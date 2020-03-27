You are here

  • Home
  • Moody’s expects Russian coronavirus response to pressure bank ratings

Moody’s expects Russian coronavirus response to pressure bank ratings

People queue before undergoing medical tests for coronavirus disease at a laboratory in Moscow on March 26, 2020. (Moscow News Agency via Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p7m4g

Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

Moody’s expects Russian coronavirus response to pressure bank ratings

  • Its central bank decided not to lower rates to spur economic activity, as other major central banks did
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s unique policy response to the coronavirus pandemic will put pressure on the credit ratings of its banks, Moody’s forecast on Friday, while Standard & Poor’s said the banking system has adequate capital and liquidity buffers.
Standard & Poor’s confirmed Russia’s sovereign rating at BBB- with a stable outlook, but said the economy is likely to contract by 0.8 percent this year. Russia has been hit by an oil price slump, a falling rouble and the coronavirus outbreak.
President Vladimir Putin has proposed various measures to support families and businesses, including taxing interest on deposits of more than 1 million roubles ($12,812).
Russia’s reaction differs to that of other states. Its central bank decided not to lower rates to spur economic activity, as other major central banks did.
“Instead of providing financial help from reserves and raising new debt, the Russian state prefers to shuffle off the burden of anti-crisis measures onto business and households,” BCS Brokerage said.
Moody’s said the move to tax interest on deposits, which Putin said would help allocate extra funds to fight the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, will affect 55.3 percent of the nominal amount of retail deposits, citing Russia’s state Deposit Insurance Agency data.
“We expect that some depositors in this category may opt to reduce their deposits to avoid the tax, converting roubles to foreign currencies or investment instruments,” Moody’s said.
Putin’s decree, which he announced on state TV on Wednesday and included a grace period on interest and principal payments to borrowers, raised concerns among households and in markets.
Government officials sought to explain the details, with Finance Minister Anton Siluanov saying that new taxes will be only be imposed in 2022 and will be applied to interest earned on banks’ deposits and investment in stocks in 2021.
New taxes will not be imposed on investments in Russian corporate bonds, Siluanov said.
Moody’s said that if there is a prolonged economic slump, at least 10 percent of all retail borrowers in Russia would qualify for the grace period and banks would lose or receive late 5 percent of the sector’s total annual profits.
“Putin’s initiatives put pressure on banks, a credit negative,” Moody’s, which rates Russia Baa3 with a stable outlook, said in a statement.
The finance ministry has not yet disclosed the impact of Putin’s pledges for Russia’s budget, which is already under pressure from low oil prices. Alfa Bank estimates the tax on retail deposits may bring in around 100 billion roubles a year.

Topics: China Coronavirus Russia

Related

World
Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call
World
Moscow bans events, closes most shops to curb coronavirus spread

International tourism to plunge up to 30% due to virus: UN

Updated 31 min 56 sec ago

International tourism to plunge up to 30% due to virus: UN

Updated 31 min 56 sec ago

MADRID: The number of international tourist arrivals will fall by 20-30 percent in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus, putting millions of jobs at risk, the World Tourism Organization said Friday.
This revises sharply lower a forecast made earlier this month of a decline of just 1.0-3.0 percent.
The drop in arrivals will lead to an estimated loss of $300-450 billion in international tourism receipts, almost one third of the $1.5 trillion generated in 2019, the Madrid-based UN body said in a statement.
“Tourism is among the hardest hit of all economic sectors,” the body’s secretary general, Zurab Pololikashvili, said in the statement, adding “it is clear” that millions of jobs within the sector are at risk of being lost.
The UNWTO noted that international tourism arrivals declined by 4.0 percent in 2009 during the global economic crisis and by just 0.4 percent in 2003 after the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) which killed 774 people worldwide.
The body had predicted at the beginning of the year that international tourism would grow by 3.0-4.0 percent, but on March 6 it revised its forecast due to the growing spread of COVID-19 and instead predicted the decline of 1.0-3.0 percent.
Since that revised forecast even more nations have imposed travel restrictions and more flights have been cut as governments around the world scramble to contain the spread of the disease which has claimed over 23,000 lives worldwide.

Latest updates

Moody’s expects Russian coronavirus response to pressure bank ratings
Afghan government unveils negotiating team for Taliban talks
RESCUE PACKAGES AND UNEMPLOYMENT
Boris tests positive for coronavirus
International tourism to plunge up to 30% due to virus: UN

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.